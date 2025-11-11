Seattle Seawolves Re-Sign Dan Kriel for the 2026 Season

The Seattle Seawolves are proud to announce that Dan Kriel has re-signed for the 2026 Major League Rugby season. A cornerstone of our midfield since 2022, Kriel returns for his fifth season in Seattle, bringing with him a wealth of experience, leadership, and consistency that has defined his MLR career.

Since joining the Seawolves in 2022, the South African center has been one of the most reliable and impactful players in North America's top flight. A 60-cap veteran with more than 3,500 meters carried, 521 tackles completed, and 12 career tries, Kriel has played a major role in guiding the Seawolves to four consecutive postseason appearances and two Championship Finals.

Before arriving in Seattle, Dan established himself as a proven professional across some of the toughest competitions in the world.

Born and raised in Cape Town, he developed through the storied South African pathway:

Maritzburg College grad

U18 Craven Week selection

U19 Provincial Championship winner with the Blue Bulls

Springboks U20 representative at the 2014 IRB Junior World Championship

Varsity Cup standout with Tuks

Super Rugby and Currie Cup debuts for the Bulls (2016)

Super Rugby and Currie Cup campaigns with the Stormers (2017-2019)

Super Rugby, Currie Cup, and Rainbow Cup play with the Lions (2019-2021)

By the time he arrived in Seattle, Dan had already built a global resume-one he's only added to through lasting success in the MLR.

Dan joined the Seawolves ahead of the 2022 season and immediately became a mainstay in the starting lineup. Across four seasons in Seattle:

60 games played

60 starts (every match of his MLR career)

12 tries

3,530 meters gained

521 tackles made

Four straight playoff qualifications

Two MLR Championship Finals (2022, 2024)

His 2023 campaign was one of the best seasons by any center in league history, finishing 6th in MLR in meters gained (1,314) and earning the S. Marcus Calloway Award.

In 2024, Dan was named to the All-MLR Second XV, contributing to another run to the Championship Final.

Achievements

All-MLR Second XV (2024)

S. Marcus Calloway Award Recipient (2023)

MLR Championship Finalist (2022, 2024)

Top-6 in Meters Gained (2023)

Four Straight Playoff Appearances (2022-2025)

A message from Head Coach Allen Clarke: "The Seawolves are poised for a strong 2026 season with Dan's return to the team. His experience and skills will be crucial in helping us achieve our objectives. I'm eager to see him excel and make this his most successful season so far."

Off the pitch, Dan and his wife Candice have built a powerful impact in both South Africa and the United States through Happy Bundles, a nonprofit organization the Kriel family launched to bring moments of joy to children battling cancer.

Founded after Candice's battle with Stage 3 breast cancer, Happy Bundles creates personalized gift experiences for kids undergoing treatment-reminding them that they are seen, loved, and supported.

Since moving to Seattle, the Kriels have expanded Happy Bundles internationally, inspiring families across communities with resilience, compassion, and hope.

Dan's return reinforces the Seawolves' commitment to experience, physicality, and world-class midfield play as we continue building toward another championship run. His leadership on and off the pitch has been central to our identity, and we're excited to see him lead again in 2026.

Stay tuned for more roster announcements as preparations for the new season continue.







