Seattle Seawolves Re-Sign Dan Kriel for 2026 & Spotlight his Off-The-Field Journey

Published on November 12, 2025 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

Seattle Seawolves News Release







SEATTLE, WA - The Seattle Seawolves are proud to announce the re-signing of star center Dan Kriel for the 2026 Major League Rugby (MLR) season, marking his fifth consecutive year with the club and serving as Seattle's first signing announcement of the new campaign.

Since joining the Seawolves in 2022, Kriel has been a cornerstone of Seattle's success, recording 60 consecutive starts, 12 career tries, more than 3,500 metres carried, and over 500 tackles. A two-time Championship Finalist (2022, 2024), Kriel was named to the All-MLR Second XV in 2024, and was consistently ranked among the league's top players in 2025.

Head Coach Allen Clarke said, "The Seawolves are poised for a strong 2026 season with Dan's return to the team. His experience and skills will be crucial in helping us achieve our objectives. I'm eager to see him excel and make this his most successful season so far." While Kriel is known for his fearless play on the field, his greatest show of strength comes far beyond the game. In an exclusive documentary directed and produced by former MLR and USA Eagle player Will Hooley, fans are invited to step Off The Field and witness the powerful journey of Dan and his wife, Candice Kriel, and the charity born from their toughest battle -- Happy Bundles.

In 2020, Candice was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer -- a life-changing moment that inspired the couple to transform pain into purpose. Together, they founded Happy Bundles, a nonprofit organization dedicated to delivering joy and hope to children fighting cancer through personalized gift packages. What began as a small act of kindness has grown into a global movement. At their first annual Gala in September, Happy Bundles raised over $180,000, helping ensure that no child battling cancer misses out on moments of happiness.

Dan and Candice have also made community outreach a core part of their mission, giving back to the Seattle area that has embraced them. Each year, they visit Seattle Children's Hospital with fellow Seawolves teammates, spending time with young patients and their families. They've even invited other sports figures -- including former Seahawks legend Lofa Tatupu -- to join in bringing smiles and encouragement to the kids. The couple also hosts special outings at Seawolves home games, where children fighting cancer experience the thrill of match day and receive Happy Bundles directly from the team, turning rugby into a celebration of hope and resilience.

"This is a story about love, resilience, and the belief that even in the darkest moments, joy can shine through," said Hooley.

The full feature, Off The Field: Dan & Candice Kriel's Fight For Hope, will be available to watch at 10am pst November 12th on MLR's official YouTube channel.

Watch here: https://youtu.be/KwBUG2c1kc

Fans who wish to support Happy Bundles can help by:

1. Sharing this story with a friend

2. Watch & share the documentary

3. Follow Happy Bundles on social media

4. Donate at www.happybundles.org/ Follow Dan through his playing career, or find upcoming events to meet him at, and stay engaged at www.seawolves.rugby.

About Happy Bundles Founded by Dan and Candice Kriel, Happy Bundles is a nonprofit organization dedicated to delivering happiness and hope to children fighting cancer. Through personalized gift bundles and community support, Happy Bundles aims to make every child feel loved and seen -- no matter where they are in their journey.







Major League Rugby Stories from November 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.