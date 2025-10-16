Rugby in Washington State: Find a Local Club Near You

Published on October 16, 2025

Rugby is growing across Washington State, with clubs for every age and experience level. From flag rugby for kids to college programs and competitive adult leagues, the sport continues to build community and passion across our region.

Explore the full list of rugby clubs in Washington and find one near you.

Men's Amateur Adult Clubs

Budd Bay Buffaloes - Olympia

Chuckanut Bay Geoducks - Bellingham

Clark County Chiefs - Vancouver

Eastside Axemen - Redmond

Kitsap Renegades - Bremerton

Northwest Old Boys - Puget Sound Region

Seattle Quake - Seattle

Seattle Rugby Club - Seattle

Snohomish County Rhinos - Mountlake Terrace

Spokane Razorbacks - Spokane

Tacoma Nomads - Tacoma

Valley Kangaroos - Seattle

Yakima Griffins - Yakima

Women's Amateur Adult Clubs

Budd Bay Bandits - Olympia

Chuckanut Bay Mussels - Bellingham

Emerald City Mudhens - Seattle

Kitsap Renegades - Bremerton

Seattle Rugby Club - Seattle

South Sound Steller Sea Lions - Olympia

Spokane Phoenix - Spokane

Tacoma Sirens - Tacoma

Adult 7's Clubs

Seattle Barbarians - Seattle

Washington Athletic Club - Seattle

College Rugby (Men & Women, Ages 18-23)

University of Washington - Seattle

Washington State University - Pullman

Western Washington University - Bellingham

Central Washington University - Ellensburg

Eastern Washington University - Cheney

Gonzaga University - Spokane

Girls High School (Ages 14-18)

Chuckanut Bay - Ferndale

Crusaders Rugby - Kent

Ellensburg Rugby - Ellensburg

Liberty Rugby Club - Renton

Rainier Highlanders - Auburn

School House Rugby - Wenatchee

Tacoma Rugby - Tacoma

Yakima Rugby - Yakima

Boys High School (Ages 14-18)

Budd Bay - Lacey

Camas Rugby - Camas

Chuckanut Bay - Ferndale

Eastside Lions - Bellevue

Ellensburg Rugby - Ellensburg

Fife North Star - Fife

Kitsap Rugby - Kitsap County

Lewis County Elks - Lewis County

Liberty Rugby Club - Renton

Panthers Rugby - Redmond

Rainier Highlanders - Auburn

School House Rugby - Wenatchee

Seattle Ospreys - Seattle

Snoqualmie Valley Wildcats - Snoqualmie

Steelheads Rugby - Burlington

Tacoma Rugby - Tacoma

Tri-Cities Rugby - Tri-Cities

Vikings Rugby - Seattle

Yakima Rugby - Yakima

Boys Middle School (Ages 11-13)

Chuckanut Bay - Ferndale

Eastside Lions - Bellevue

Ellensburg Rugby - Ellensburg

Fife North Star - Fife

Lewis County Elks - Lewis County

Liberty Rugby Club - Renton

Liberty Warriors - Spokane

Panthers Rugby - Redmond

Rainier Highlanders - Auburn

School House Rugby - Wenatchee

Seattle Ospreys - Seattle

Snoqualmie Valley Wildcats - Snoqualmie

Steelheads Rugby - Burlington

Vikings Rugby - Seattle

Warriors Athletics - Federal Way

Yakima Rugby - Yakima

Girls Middle School (Ages 11-13)

Chuckanut Bay - Ferndale

Ellensburg Rugby - Ellensburg

Liberty Rugby Club - Renton

Rainier Highlanders - Auburn

School House Rugby - Wenatchee

Tacoma Rugby - Tacoma

Yakima Rugby - Yakima

Coed Youth (Ages 6-10)

Budd Bay - Lacey

Chuckanut Bay - Ferndale

Eastside Lions - Bellevue

Ellensburg Rugby - Ellensburg

Fife North Star - Fife

Liberty Rugby Club - Renton

Liberty Warriors - Spokane

Panthers Rugby - Redmond

Rainier Highlanders - Auburn

Seattle Ospreys - Seattle

Snoqualmie Valley Wildcats - Snoqualmie

Steelheads Rugby - Burlington

Vikings Rugby - Seattle

Warriors Athletics - Federal Way

Yakima Rugby - Yakima

Flag Rugby (Ages 5-10)

Chuckanut Bay - Ferndale

Eastside Lions - Bellevue

Panthers Youth Rugby - Redmond

Liberty Rugby - Renton

Budd Bay - Lacey

School House Rugby - Wenatchee

Ready to Get Involved?

If you're looking for a rugby club to join, there's a community waiting for you.

Adult rugby clubs: Visit pacificnorthwest.rugby

Youth through high school clubs: Visit rugbywa.org

Find your team, get on the field, and be part of Washington's growing rugby movement.







Major League Rugby Stories from October 16, 2025

