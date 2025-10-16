Rugby in Washington State: Find a Local Club Near You
Seattle Seawolves News Release
Rugby is growing across Washington State, with clubs for every age and experience level. From flag rugby for kids to college programs and competitive adult leagues, the sport continues to build community and passion across our region.
Explore the full list of rugby clubs in Washington and find one near you.
Men's Amateur Adult Clubs
Budd Bay Buffaloes - Olympia
Chuckanut Bay Geoducks - Bellingham
Clark County Chiefs - Vancouver
Eastside Axemen - Redmond
Kitsap Renegades - Bremerton
Northwest Old Boys - Puget Sound Region
Seattle Quake - Seattle
Seattle Rugby Club - Seattle
Snohomish County Rhinos - Mountlake Terrace
Spokane Razorbacks - Spokane
Tacoma Nomads - Tacoma
Valley Kangaroos - Seattle
Yakima Griffins - Yakima
Women's Amateur Adult Clubs
Budd Bay Bandits - Olympia
Chuckanut Bay Mussels - Bellingham
Emerald City Mudhens - Seattle
Kitsap Renegades - Bremerton
Seattle Rugby Club - Seattle
South Sound Steller Sea Lions - Olympia
Spokane Phoenix - Spokane
Tacoma Sirens - Tacoma
Adult 7's Clubs
Seattle Barbarians - Seattle
Washington Athletic Club - Seattle
College Rugby (Men & Women, Ages 18-23)
University of Washington - Seattle
Washington State University - Pullman
Western Washington University - Bellingham
Central Washington University - Ellensburg
Eastern Washington University - Cheney
Gonzaga University - Spokane
Girls High School (Ages 14-18)
Chuckanut Bay - Ferndale
Crusaders Rugby - Kent
Ellensburg Rugby - Ellensburg
Liberty Rugby Club - Renton
Rainier Highlanders - Auburn
School House Rugby - Wenatchee
Tacoma Rugby - Tacoma
Yakima Rugby - Yakima
Boys High School (Ages 14-18)
Budd Bay - Lacey
Camas Rugby - Camas
Chuckanut Bay - Ferndale
Eastside Lions - Bellevue
Ellensburg Rugby - Ellensburg
Fife North Star - Fife
Kitsap Rugby - Kitsap County
Lewis County Elks - Lewis County
Liberty Rugby Club - Renton
Panthers Rugby - Redmond
Rainier Highlanders - Auburn
School House Rugby - Wenatchee
Seattle Ospreys - Seattle
Snoqualmie Valley Wildcats - Snoqualmie
Steelheads Rugby - Burlington
Tacoma Rugby - Tacoma
Tri-Cities Rugby - Tri-Cities
Vikings Rugby - Seattle
Yakima Rugby - Yakima
Boys Middle School (Ages 11-13)
Chuckanut Bay - Ferndale
Eastside Lions - Bellevue
Ellensburg Rugby - Ellensburg
Fife North Star - Fife
Lewis County Elks - Lewis County
Liberty Rugby Club - Renton
Liberty Warriors - Spokane
Panthers Rugby - Redmond
Rainier Highlanders - Auburn
School House Rugby - Wenatchee
Seattle Ospreys - Seattle
Snoqualmie Valley Wildcats - Snoqualmie
Steelheads Rugby - Burlington
Vikings Rugby - Seattle
Warriors Athletics - Federal Way
Yakima Rugby - Yakima
Girls Middle School (Ages 11-13)
Chuckanut Bay - Ferndale
Ellensburg Rugby - Ellensburg
Liberty Rugby Club - Renton
Rainier Highlanders - Auburn
School House Rugby - Wenatchee
Tacoma Rugby - Tacoma
Yakima Rugby - Yakima
Coed Youth (Ages 6-10)
Budd Bay - Lacey
Chuckanut Bay - Ferndale
Eastside Lions - Bellevue
Ellensburg Rugby - Ellensburg
Fife North Star - Fife
Liberty Rugby Club - Renton
Liberty Warriors - Spokane
Panthers Rugby - Redmond
Rainier Highlanders - Auburn
Seattle Ospreys - Seattle
Snoqualmie Valley Wildcats - Snoqualmie
Steelheads Rugby - Burlington
Vikings Rugby - Seattle
Warriors Athletics - Federal Way
Yakima Rugby - Yakima
Flag Rugby (Ages 5-10)
Chuckanut Bay - Ferndale
Eastside Lions - Bellevue
Panthers Youth Rugby - Redmond
Liberty Rugby - Renton
Budd Bay - Lacey
School House Rugby - Wenatchee
Ready to Get Involved?
If you're looking for a rugby club to join, there's a community waiting for you.
Adult rugby clubs: Visit pacificnorthwest.rugby
Youth through high school clubs: Visit rugbywa.org
Find your team, get on the field, and be part of Washington's growing rugby movement.
