Women's Rugby World Cup 2025: USA Eagles, Sara Cox, and the Rise of the Global Game

Published on September 10, 2025 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

Seattle Seawolves News Release







At the Seattle Seawolves, we believe in momentum. Building it, feeding it, and never letting up. Right now, women's rugby is pushing forward with real force, and the 2025 Women's Rugby World Cup is showing just how far the game has come.

From the grit of the USA Women's National Team to groundbreaking milestones in officiating, this World Cup isn't just about competition. It's about transformation.

USA Women Show Strength on the World Stage

The Eagles stepped into this year's World Cup with a legacy to uphold and a challenge to meet. After a tough opening loss to England, they bounced back with purpose.

Match Recap: USA vs England - 7-69

Match Recap: USA vs Australia - 31-31

Match Recap: USA vs Samoa - 60-0

A 1-1-1 record in Pool A, with 98 points scored and 100 conceded, earned the USA a third-place finish and kept them in contention.

Veterans like Kate Zackary, Hope Rogers, and Alev Kelter brought power and composure. Their leadership has been essential to building a squad that mixes experience with rising talent.

Sara Cox Sets a New Standard

While teams fought for knockout spots, one official made history. On September 7, Sara Cox became the first woman to referee 50 international test matches in women's rugby. The milestone was reached during the Japan vs Spain pool match in York.

Cox has long been a pioneer. She was the first woman to referee a men's Premiership match in England, and she continues to lead by example on the global stage. In her own words:

"We're seeing more women step into officiating roles, and most importantly - more opportunities for them to thrive. I hope this milestone is just the beginning."

This moment isn't just about numbers. It's a marker for equity, visibility, and progress.

The Bigger Picture

This tournament is more than a competition. It's a showcase of how far the women's game has come and where it's heading.

Expanded format with more teams and more matches

Greater investment in broadcast visibility

Surging participation in girls' and women's rugby programs

Every pool match is uncovering new stars. Historic programs like the USA are inspiring the next wave of players. Officials are breaking barriers. And fans around the world are paying attention.

This is not a trend. It's a shift.

Watch the World Cup Final with Us

The 2025 Women's Rugby World Cup Final is set for Saturday, September 27 at 8:00 AM PT - and we're inviting all rugby fans to join us for a Seawolves Watch Party at Kells Irish Restaurant & Pub.

Come early. Wear your kit. Bring your energy.







