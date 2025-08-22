Seattle Seawolves Select Three Impact Players in the 2025 MLR Draft

The Seattle Seawolves strengthened their roster for the future with three exciting additions in the 2025 Major League Rugby Draft. Each player brings unique qualities that fit the Seawall identity of toughness, versatility, and relentless work rate. From local standouts to proven collegiate leaders, these draft picks represent both immediate depth and long-term potential for Seattle's squad.

Round 1, Pick 3 - Tiai Vavao (Backrow, Central Washington University)

The Seawolves stayed close to home with their first-round selection, bringing in Tiai Vavao, a local product from Central Washington University. Standing 6'2" and weighing 230 pounds, Vavao is a powerful and abrasive backrow player whose versatility allows him to shift between flanker and center when needed.

Known for his physicality in all areas of the game, Vavao is a dangerous jackal threat at the breakdown and thrives on disrupting opposition ball. His speed, evasion, and power make him a dynamic ball carrier, while his relentless work rate ensures he is always near the action. Coaches highlight his coachability and self-awareness, noting his willingness to embrace feedback and put in the work to improve.

Vavao's style of play mirrors Seawolves backrowers Devin Short and Olajuwon Noa, players who combine physicality, athleticism, and versatility. A true Pacific Northwest talent, his selection reflects the Seawolves' commitment to developing rugby in the region and creating pathways for local players to reach the professional level.

Round 2, Pick 11 - Charles Walsh (Tighthead Prop, University of California, Berkeley)

With their second-round pick, the Seawolves bolstered their front row by selecting Charles Walsh from the University of California, Berkeley. Walsh arrives from one of the most prestigious rugby programs in the United States, where props are molded through a culture of discipline, hard work, and elite competition.

At 5'11" and 255 pounds, Walsh is a natural tighthead prop who can also cover loosehead. He brings technical scrummaging strength, raw power, and the toughness required to anchor the set piece. Yet his game extends beyond the tight exchanges. Walsh is mobile around the pitch, has the endurance to stay involved in open play, and is a capable ball carrier who can break tackles and generate momentum.

Walsh's playing style mirrors Seawolves props Dewald Donald and Mason Pedersen, who combine scrummaging power with mobility in the loose. His strengths - power, scrummaging, physicality, mobility, and toughness - embody the grit that defines Seattle rugby.

Round 3, Pick 20 - Keelin Coyle (Fly-Half/Center, University of South Florida)

In the third round, the Seawolves added backline depth and playmaking potential with the selection of Keelin Coyle from the University of South Florida. At 6'3" and 235 pounds, Coyle is a tall and composed playmaker who is comfortable at both fly-half (10) and inside center (12). His rugby journey began in Ireland, where he developed strong fundamentals and a sharp rugby IQ that set him apart from his peers.

Coyle's kicking game is one of his strongest assets, giving Seattle a tactical weapon for both territory and attack. His vision and composure allow him to direct play from first receiver, while his physicality makes him equally effective as a distributor and defender in the midfield. Coaches describe him as highly coachable and adaptable, with the maturity to take on responsibility and the hunger to continue improving.

Coyle's style of play mirrors Seawolves backs Divan Rossouw and Eduard Fouché. From Rossouw, he shares composure and versatility, while from Fouché, he reflects control of tempo and tactical kicking. His rugby IQ and adaptability give Seattle flexibility in how they shape their backline in the seasons to come.

Building for the Future

With the additions of Tiai Vavao, Charles Walsh, and Keelin Coyle, the Seawolves have addressed key areas of depth in the backrow, front row, and backline. Each player embodies the Seawolves' identity: physical, relentless, and team-first.

Vavao brings local grit and backrow versatility.

Walsh provides scrummaging power and front-row toughness from a world-class collegiate program.

Coyle adds tactical kicking, rugby IQ, and composure to the backline.

Together, these draft picks signal the Seawolves' ongoing commitment to blending homegrown talent with proven collegiate standouts, ensuring the Seawall remains strong for years to come.







