Train Like a Seawolf: Youth Rugby Camp Returns this August

Published on August 22, 2025 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

Seattle Seawolves News Release







Are you raising the next great rugby player-or simply looking for a fun, active way for your child to build skills and confidence this summer?

The Seattle Seawolves Youth Rugby Camp is returning to Starfire Sports this August, offering athletes ages 6 to 18 a chance to experience professional-level training, culture, and connection.

Why Join the Seawolves Rugby Camp?

Led by Assistant Coach Valenese Malifa, a seasoned international player and coach, this camp teaches the essential rugby skills-run, catch, pass-while emphasizing teamwork, effort, and the values that define the Seawolves.

Whether your child is brand new to rugby or already experienced, the camp is designed to meet them where they are and help them level up.

What Your Athlete Will Experience

Professional coaching from Seattle Seawolves staff

Skill-building focused on rugby fundamentals

A safe, inclusive, and high-energy environment

Position-specific development based on experience

An introduction to what it means to train like a Seawolf

Camp Details

Location: Starfire Sports

Ages: 6-18

Coach: Valenese Malifa, Seattle Seawolves Assistant Coach

Date: August (final date will be confirmed based on pre-registration)

Pre-Register Today

We're finalizing the camp date now, and your input helps us choose the best fit. Pre-register today to reserve your spot. Once the date is confirmed, full registration information will be sent to all pre-registrants.

Pre-Register Today!

More Than a Camp

At the Seawolves Rugby Camp, players develop more than just technique. They build confidence, learn discipline, and grow in character-all within a supportive team environment.

This is where rugby fundamentals meet life lessons. This is where young athletes become Seawolves.

Register your interest today.







Major League Rugby Stories from August 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.