Major League Rugby 2025 College Draft Completed

FRISCO, TX. - Major League Rugby, the premier professional rugby league in North America, announced the results of the 2025 MLR College Draft on Thursday.

The first round of the draft was broadcast on ESPNU, with the final two rounds announced on the league's social media channels. The 2025 College Draft order was determined by regular season standings and playoff performance, and each round consisted of eight to nine picks.

Round 1

1 (1) Anthem RC - William Sherman, Lock, University of California, Los Angeles

2 (2) Anthem RC - Campbell Robb, Hooker, Central Washington University

3 (3) Seattle Seawolves - Tiai Vavao, Flanker, Central Washington University

4 (4) Old Glory DC - Connor Devos, Prop, Lindenwood University

5 (5) California Legion - Oscar Treacy, Wing, Central Washington University

6 (6) Chicago Hounds - Elias Garza, Prop, Life University

7 (7) Utah Warriors - Jacob Ince, Center, University of Guelph

8 (8) California Legion - Ieremia Ieremia, Flanker, University of California, Berkeley

9 (9) New England Free Jacks - Adam Chadwick, Hooker, Life University

Round 2

1 (10) New England Free Jacks - Tevita Mapa, Flanker, Life University

2 (11) Seattle Seawolves - Charles Walsh, Prop, University of California, Berkeley

3 (12) Old Glory DC - Jamie Phillips, Hooker, Dartmouth College

4 (13) California Legion - Joshua Cox, Fullback, University of California, Los Angeles

5 (14) Chicago Hounds - Bastian Brunello, Fullback, Mount St. Mary's University

6 (15) Utah Warriors - Filimone Manu, Fullback, American International College

7 (16) Houston SaberCats - King Matu Jr., Flanker, Saint Mary's College of California

8 (17) New England Free Jacks - Leon Best, Prop, Life University

Round 3

1 (18) Anthem RC - Chad Tinney, Prop, Lindenwood University

2 (19) New England Free Jacks - Jack Worobel, Lock, University of Vermont

3 (20) Seattle Seawolves - Keelin Coyle, Fly-Half, University of South Florida

4 (21) Old Glory DC - Merlin M'Cloud, Flanker, University of Victoria

5 (22) California Legion - Grant Meadows, Flanker, Brock University

6 (23) Chicago Hounds - Lachlan McDonald, Fullback, Walsh University

7 (24) Utah Warriors - Jacob Hall, Scrum-Half, University of Arizona

8 (25) Houston SaberCats - Ian Roudybush, Flanker, Penn State University

9 (26) New England Free Jacks - Remy Thomson, Scrum-Half, Walsh University

The 2025 MLR College Draft was the sixth in league history, featuring one of the most talented classes to date. Life University led all schools with four picks in the draft, including two first-round and two second-round picks. Central Washington University saw three players taken in the first five overall picks, while three picks came from Canadian colleges and universities, and five players were chosen from schools in California.

The New England Free Jacks bolstered its back-to-back-to-back champion roster with five picks in this year's draft, the most of any team. The new-look California Legion had four picks, while Anthem RC held the first two picks in the draft for the second-straight year, adding to its USA Eagle-heavy roster with three young stars chosen across three rounds.

MLR uses a "Draft and Follow" approach where rights to drafted players will be assigned following the draft. Teams may activate those rights at any point until the mid-point of the next competitive MLR season after the player is eligible to play in the MLR. Drafting teams may sign those players or trade player rights with other MLR teams.

For more information on the 2025 MLR College Draft, visit majorleague.rugby/draft/.







