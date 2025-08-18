One Year of Impact: Drew Dambreville's Leadership at the Seattle Seawolves

Published on August 18, 2025 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

Seattle Seawolves News Release







One year ago, Drew Dambreville stepped into the role of Chief Operating Officer for the Seattle Seawolves Rugby. What followed was a year of transformation, not just for match day at Starfire Stadium but for the Seawolves' presence in the community and the Pacific Northwest rugby scene.

Under Drew's leadership, match day became more than just 80 minutes of rugby. Fans were welcomed into an environment designed to create lasting memories and strengthen their connection to the team.

Upgraded stadium signage brought fresh energy and reinforced Seawolves pride.

VIP cabanas offered a new premium experience for supporters.

A reimagined fan zone created more opportunities for interaction and entertainment.

Seawolves Legends appearances connected past players with today's fans.

Enhanced AV systems improved the atmosphere with sharper visuals and clearer sound.

These changes helped turn Starfire Stadium into a true hub for Seawolves culture and regional rugby pride.

Drew also took the Seawolves beyond the stadium. In 2024, the team made its multi-event appearance at Seafair 2025, one of Seattle's most iconic summer celebrations. The Seawolves booth introduced the sport to new audiences, welcomed curious families, and expanded the team's footprint in the city's cultural calendar.

Youth engagement remained a central focus. Drew oversaw the growth of the Run with the Pack program, which invited young fans onto the pitch to meet players, and the FSP Tackling Clinics, which taught safe techniques while building confidence in the next generation of athletes. Partnerships with organizations like the Boys & Girls Clubs expanded rugby into dozens of new locations, ensuring more kids than ever could experience the sport.

The Seawolves continued to build strong relationships with local nonprofits under Drew's guidance. Whether partnering with Habitat for Humanity, Rainier Valley Food Bank, Seattle Children's Hospital, or other local causes, the team showed up with purpose. These collaborations demonstrated the Seawolves' commitment to using rugby as a vehicle for good, building connections and supporting the community in meaningful ways.

As Drew reflects on his first year, his perspective is clear:

"We believe rugby is more than a sport; it's a vehicle for connection, empowerment, and impact across the Pacific Northwest."

With a focus on innovation, inclusivity, and lasting community relationships, Drew's leadership has set the stage for an even stronger future. The Seawolves are not only competing for championships on the pitch, they are building a legacy off of it.

Drew's not slowing down. His next goal: put rugby balls in the hands of 20,000 kids across the region. It's an ambitious target, and exactly the kind of bold, grassroots vision that defines his leadership.

Here's to a year of progress, and to everything still to come.







Major League Rugby Stories from August 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.