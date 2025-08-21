Women's Rugby World Cup 2025: Full Fixtures & What to Expect

The Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 kicks off in England on Friday, August 22 and runs through Saturday, September 27. With 16 teams competing across four pools, this tournament will showcase the very best of international women's rugby on the sport's biggest stage.

Below, you'll find the full match schedule, formatted for easy reference, with times listed in Pacific Time (PT) for fans following along in the United States.

Friday, August 22

England vs USA - 11:30 AM PT

Stadium of Light, Sunderland

Broadcast: CBS Sports, Paramount+

Saturday, August 23

Australia vs Samoa - 4:00 AM PT (Pool A) | Salford Community Stadium, Manchester - Paramount+

Scotland vs Wales - 6:45 AM PT (Pool B) | Salford Community Stadium, Manchester - CBS Sports, Paramount+

Canada vs Fiji - 9:30 AM PT (Pool B) | York Community Stadium, York - Paramount+

France vs Italy - 12:15 PM PT (Pool D) | Sandy Park, Exeter - Paramount+

Sunday, August 24

Ireland vs Japan - 4:00 AM PT (Pool C) | Franklin's Gardens, Northampton - Paramount+

South Africa vs Brazil - 6:45 AM PT (Pool D) | Franklin's Gardens, Northampton - Paramount+

New Zealand vs Spain - 9:30 AM PT (Pool C) | York Community Stadium, York - Paramount+

Saturday, August 30

Canada vs Wales - 4:00 AM PT (Pool B) | Salford Community Stadium - Paramount+

Scotland vs Fiji - 6:45 AM PT (Pool B) | Salford Community Stadium - CBS Sports, Paramount+

England vs Samoa - 9:00 AM PT (Pool A) | Franklin's Gardens, Northampton - Paramount+

USA vs Australia - 11:30 AM PT (Pool A) | York Community Stadium, York - Paramount+

Sunday, August 31

Ireland vs Spain - 4:00 AM PT (Pool C) | Franklin's Gardens, Northampton - Paramount+

New Zealand vs Japan - 6:00 AM PT (Pool C) | Sandy Park, Exeter - Paramount+

Italy vs South Africa - 7:30 AM PT (Pool D) | York Community Stadium, York - CBS Sports, Paramount+

France vs Brazil - 8:45 AM PT (Pool D) | Sandy Park, Exeter - Paramount+

Saturday, September 6

Canada vs Scotland - 4:00 AM PT (Pool B) | Sandy Park, Exeter - CBS Sports, Paramount+

USA vs Samoa - 5:30 AM PT (Pool A) | York Community Stadium, York - CBS Sports, Paramount+

Wales vs Fiji - 6:45 AM PT (Pool B) | Sandy Park, Exeter - Paramount+

England vs Australia - 9:00 AM PT (Pool A) | Brighton & Hove Albion Stadium - Paramount+

Sunday, September 7

Japan vs Spain - 4:00 AM PT (Pool C) | York Community Stadium, York - Paramount+

Italy vs Brazil - 6:00 AM PT (Pool D) | Franklin's Gardens, Northampton - Paramount+

New Zealand vs Ireland - 6:45 AM PT (Pool C) | Brighton & Hove Albion Stadium - Paramount+

France vs South Africa - 8:45 AM PT (Pool D) | Franklin's Gardens, Northampton - Paramount+

Knockout Stage

Quarter-finals

Saturday, September 13

QF1: Winner Pool C vs Runner-up Pool D - 5:00 AM PT (Exeter)

QF2: Winner Pool B vs Runner-up Pool A - 8:00 AM PT (Bristol)

Sunday, September 14

QF3: Winner Pool D vs Runner-up Pool C - 5:00 AM PT (Exeter)

QF4: Winner Pool A vs Runner-up Pool B - 8:00 AM PT (Bristol)

Semi-finals

Friday, September 19

SF1: Winner QF1 vs Winner QF2 - 11:00 AM PT (Bristol)

Saturday, September 20

SF2: Winner QF3 vs Winner QF4 - 7:30 AM PT (Bristol)

Finals Weekend

Saturday, September 27

Bronze Final: Runner-up SF1 vs Runner-up SF2 - 4:30 AM PT (Allianz Stadium, London)

Final: Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 - 8:00 AM PT (Allianz Stadium, London)

How to Watch

Fans in the U.S. can follow every match live on CBS Sports and Paramount+. In the UK, the BBC will broadcast all matches live on iPlayer, with select games shown on TV.

Where to Watch with Seawolves Fans

Looking for the best place in Seattle to catch the action? Kells Irish Pub is the official home for Seawolves fans during the Women's Rugby World Cup.

Join us at Kells for USA's pool matches, including the extended doubleheader watch party on Saturday, August 30, where Seawolves giveaways, merchandise, and pub specials will make it a day to remember.

Kells Irish Pub - 1916 Post Alley, Seattle, WA 98101

Follow along: @kellsirish1916







