Mac Jones Wins Pair of Awards

July 14, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Chicago Hounds News Release







Flanker Mac Jones earned a pair of awards to conclude the 2025 season. The MLR veteran won both the Player of the Year Award and the Players' Player of the Year Award. The Players' Player of the Year award is decided by a vote amongst the players themselves and is considered as one of the highest end of season honors.

The 2025 season was Jones' third campaign in Chicago. The flanker made his Hounds debut in the first game in franchise history on February 18, 2023. Since then, he's been one of Chicago's most consistent players, making 49 appearances for the Hounds, including 46 starts. After impressive seasons in 2023 and 2024, Jones continued to ascend in 2025, enjoying the best season of his MLR career.

He appeared in 16 games, all starts, and logged over 1,100 minutes for the third consecutive season. Jones was one of the Hounds' best attacking threats this season, scoring a career-high nine tries for 47 points, while cleanly breaking the line eight times and beating nine defenders. The openside specialist put in another monster performance on defense as well. He completed 222 tackles, setting a new career-high for the Australian native.

On July 3, 2024 the Hounds announced a two-year contract extension for Jones, tying him to the club through the 2026 MLR season.







