Devoto Wins Hounds Back of the Year Award

July 10, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Chicago Hounds News Release







The Chicago Hounds announced today the team's 2025 Back of the Year as part of their End-of-Season awards. The End-of-Season awards consist of:

Forward of the Year: Lucas Rumball

Back of the Year: Ollie Devoto

Rookie of the Year: Peyton Wall

Player of the Year

Player's Player of the Year

Back of the Year

Ollie Devoto earned the Chicago Hounds 2025 Back of the Year Award, the team announced today. The center signed with the Hounds this past offseason after spending eight seasons with the Exeter Chiefs in the English Premiership.

The veteran midfielder didn't take long to settle into the Hounds camp upon his arrival to Chicago at the onset of preseason. Devoto started both preseason games before making his official Hounds debut in the Week One win over the Houston Sabercats, becoming Chicago Hound #64.

The Chicago Hounds host the New England Free Jacks at Seatgeek Stadium, on Sunday, March 2, 2025.

The English center made 16 total appearances on the season, all starts, and played a total of 1,228 minutes of gametime. Devoto scored three tries, beat 52 defenders, and made eight clean line breaks while carrying the ball a team-leading 196 times. He completed 154 tackles on defense, including a team-high 16 dominant tackles.







Major League Rugby Stories from July 10, 2025

Devoto Wins Hounds Back of the Year Award - Chicago Hounds

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.