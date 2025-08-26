Hounds Thrilled with 2025 Draft Selections

The Chicago Hounds walked away from the 2025 Major League Rugby College Draft with three talented up-and-coming prospects. Chicago selected a loosehead prop in the first round before taking two promising outside backs in Rounds 2 and 3. The three players join a talented group of Hounds draft picks, including the 2025 MLR Rookie of the Year, Peyton Wall, and 2025 2nd-Team All-MLR selection Noah Brown.

"Overall, the draft was competitive as ever this year with some top, top players available," Chicago Hounds Director of Rugby Operations Will Magie stated. "And the draft is something we take very seriously at the Hounds. We enjoy the process of getting to know these young men who are about to take the step into professional rugby."

Round 1, Pick 6: Elias Garza, Loosehead Prop, Life University

With Chicago's first round pick, the sixth overall selection of the evening, the Hounds drafted loosehead prop Elias Garza. The Life University standout (6-0, 240 pounds) helped lead the Running Eagles to a National Championship appearance this past spring.

"Elias is a strong, powerful ball carrier and has a real stopping power in defense too," Magie said about the prop.

His impressive play resulted in a touring spot with the USA Under-23 team, a development squad for the senior Eagles team. He started 2 games for the team, including wins over Western Province and Maties Rugby.

"We look forward to getting him to Chicago early next week to take part in our Senior Academy and give him the best opportunity to hit the ground running for MLR next year."

Round 2, Pick 14: Bastian Brunello, Fullback, Mount Saint Mary's University

In the second and third rounds, Chicago opted to bolster the backline. The Hounds drafted versatile back Bastian Brunello out of Mount Saint Mary's University with the 14th overall pick.

"Bastian Brunello was someone who we thought might go in the 1st Round, so we were delighted to have the opportunity to draft him with the 14th pick," Magie told us. "He has a strong running game, is very elusive, and reads the game well. His versatility as a fullback and flyhalf will be a great asset."

The Mont de Marsan, France native scored 47 career points for the Mount, playing both fullback and flyhalf. Brunello scored 3 tries for the Mountaineers this past spring. His standout play earned him All-American honors. He then joined Garza on the USA Under-23 tour earlier this summer.

Round 3, Pick 23: Lachlan McDonald, Fullback, Walsh University

With their last pick of the 2025 draft, the 23rd overall selection, Chicago drafted local standout, and Hounds academy player, Lachlan McDonald. The 6-2, 190 pound Sydney, Australia native played both fullback and flyhalf at Walsh University.

"Lachlan McDonald is no stranger to the Hounds, having come through the Chicago Lions 7s program and our Hounds Senior Academy system," said Magie. "He is a fantastic prospect that is a genuine footballer who can play across multiple positions in the backline. We are excited to have Lachy as part of the Senior Academy again this fall leading into MLR 2026."

Most recently, the versatile playmaker helped the Lions to a national championship appearance in the Club 7s circuit.

"We are thrilled with our three picks this year and can't wait to welcome them to Chicago in the coming weeks," Magie concluded.







