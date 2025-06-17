Chicago vs New England: at a Glance

June 17, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Two of the best defenses in Major League Rugby face off on Saturday afternoon in the 2025 Eastern Conference Final. The #2 Chicago Hounds visit the #1 New England Free Jacks for a rematch of the 2024 rendition.

This is the ECF matchup at a glance. The statistics below include the postseason.

Matchup at a Glance

The Free Jacks have been difficult to beat at home this season, only losing one of their contests from Veteran's Memorial Stadium. This came in Week 15 at the hands of Old Glory DC.

These two defenses have been the best at keeping their opposition off the scoreboard this season. New England is first in both tries and points scored against them, while Chicago is second in both categories.

#2 Chicago Hounds At a Glance New England Free Jacks

12-5 Record 12-5

7-2 Home Record 8-1

5-3 Away Record 4-4

449 Points For 457

369 Points Against 351

60 Tries For 65

50 Tries Against 48

Attack

Chicago Hounds Attack New England Free Jacks

2186 Carries 2017

6154 Meters Made 6901

1946 Post Contact Meters 1861

392 Defenders Beaten 407

101 Clean Breaks 134

Defense

Chicago Hounds Defense New England Free Jacks

2569 Tackles 2340

414 Missed Tackles 375

79.81% Tackle Success % 78.58%

117 Turnovers Won 123

Set Piece

Chicago Hounds Set Piece New England Free Jacks

234 Lineout Throws Won 196

28 Lineout Throws Lost 31

89.31% Throw Win % 86.34%

22 Lineout Steals 34

99 Scrums Won 105

9 Scrums Lost 9

91.67% Scrum Win % 92.11%







