Chicago vs New England: at a Glance
June 17, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)
Chicago Hounds News Release
Two of the best defenses in Major League Rugby face off on Saturday afternoon in the 2025 Eastern Conference Final. The #2 Chicago Hounds visit the #1 New England Free Jacks for a rematch of the 2024 rendition.
This is the ECF matchup at a glance. The statistics below include the postseason.
Matchup at a Glance
The Free Jacks have been difficult to beat at home this season, only losing one of their contests from Veteran's Memorial Stadium. This came in Week 15 at the hands of Old Glory DC.
These two defenses have been the best at keeping their opposition off the scoreboard this season. New England is first in both tries and points scored against them, while Chicago is second in both categories.
#2 Chicago Hounds At a Glance New England Free Jacks
12-5 Record 12-5
7-2 Home Record 8-1
5-3 Away Record 4-4
449 Points For 457
369 Points Against 351
60 Tries For 65
50 Tries Against 48
Attack
Chicago Hounds Attack New England Free Jacks
2186 Carries 2017
6154 Meters Made 6901
1946 Post Contact Meters 1861
392 Defenders Beaten 407
101 Clean Breaks 134
Defense
Chicago Hounds Defense New England Free Jacks
2569 Tackles 2340
414 Missed Tackles 375
79.81% Tackle Success % 78.58%
117 Turnovers Won 123
Set Piece
Chicago Hounds Set Piece New England Free Jacks
234 Lineout Throws Won 196
28 Lineout Throws Lost 31
89.31% Throw Win % 86.34%
22 Lineout Steals 34
99 Scrums Won 105
9 Scrums Lost 9
91.67% Scrum Win % 92.11%
Major League Rugby Stories from June 17, 2025
- Thank You, Legion Family - San Diego Legion
- Chicago vs New England: at a Glance - Chicago Hounds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.