Eastern Conference Final Roster Revealed

June 19, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

CHICAGO, Il.- Chicago Head Coach Chris Latham named his roster for the 2025 Eastern Conference Final, the team announced today. There are no changes from the team that dispatched Old Glory DC in the Eastern Conference semi-finals win last weekend. The contest is a rematch of the 2024 Eastern Conference final which saw the Free Jacks emerge victorious on their way to winning the 2024 MLR Shield.

The game kicks off at 12pm CT on Saturday from Veterans Memorial Stadium in Quincy, Massachusetts. Fans can watch the game live on ESPN2.

The Forwards

Fakaosifolau Pifeleti, Dylan Fawsitt, and Charlie Abel combine to create one of the most experienced front rows in the league. With 273 caps between them, including 213 starts, this trio's veteran leadership has been a staple for the forward pack all season long. Pifeleti, loosehead prop, had a season-high 14 tackles against Old Glory, while Abel scored his first try of the year in last weekend's Eastern Conference Semi-Finals.

James Scott and Hamish Bain will pack down in the second row on Saturday. The duo had an impressive defensive showing against Old Glory, combining for 27 tackles on 32 attempts, including one dominant tackle for each player. Scott has 196 tackles on the season and will assuredly cross the 200-tackle threshold on Saturday afternoon, a new career-high for the second-year man from England.

The back-row trio of blindside flanker Mason Flesch, openside flanker Mac Jones, and No. 8 Lucas Rumball rounds out the starting forward pack for the Hounds' Eastern Conference Final matchup. Rumball missed out on the Hounds' regular season visit to New England in Week 13 due to injury and his addition in the lineup is a huge bolster. All three players registered 13+ tackles against DC last weekend.

Janus Venter, Liam Fletcher, and Ignacio Peculo retain their positions on the bench as front row reserves. Hounds fans should also expect a big impact from Luke White and Matt Oworu, two powerful forward sub options, wearing #19 and #20 respectively.

The Backs

Jason Higgins has emerged as the first-choice scrumhalf over the last couple of weeks and the capped-Canadian international will trot out for his fifth start of the season on Saturday. He'll combine with Chris Hilsenbeck in the halfbacks, who was just recently named to the USA squad for their three-game July test series against Belgium, Spain, and England. Hilsenbeck was perfect from the tee last weekend, scoring 12 points via three conversions and a pair of penalty kicks.

There are no changes across the rest of the backline either. Ollie Devoto and Bryce Campbell will be in charge of containing a dynamic New England midfield, expected to feature Namibian international Le Roux Malan and Canadian international Ben LeSage. Devoto scored his third try of the season against DC in the semi-finals.

Out wide, rookie Peyton Wall continues his rapid ascension, starting his sixth game of the season after yet another impressive performance against DC in the semi-finals. The 2024 first-round draft pick ran for 116 meters on four carries and registered a pair of line breaks while beating five defenders. Fellow Indiana Hoosier Noah Brown will line up opposite him from the right wing. Tim Swiel will look to provide veteran leadership from his fullback position.

All three back subs keep their spots on the bench with Michael Baska, Adriaan Carelse, and Mark O'Keeffe looking to help the Hounds secure their first-ever Eastern Conference title.

The Matchup

The two teams split the regular season series 1-1, with the home team coming away victorious in both contests. Expect a hotly contested battle that could be determined by the kicking game. Fans can tune into the game live on ESPN at 12pm CT on Saturday. The Hounds are hosting a can't-miss Watch Party at Guinness Open Gate Brewery, starting at 11am.

Chicago Hounds Eastern Conference Final Roster: at New England

No. Player. MLR Caps

1. Fakaosifolau Pifeleti 86

2. Dylan Fawsitt 113

3. Charlie Abel 74

4. James Scott 33

5. Hamish Bain 14

6. Mason Flesch 57

7. Mac Jones 70

8. Lucas Rumball © 81

9. Jason Higgins 57

10. Chris Hilsenbeck 18

11. Peyton Wall 6

12. Ollie Devoto 15

13. Bryce Campbell 83

14. Noah Brown 28

15. Tim Swiel 11

16. Janus Venter 16

17. Liam Fletcher 12

18. Ignacio Peculo 30

19. Luke White 97

20. Matt Oworu 12

21. Michael Baska 69

22. Adriaan Carelse 67

