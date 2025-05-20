LA Get the Bonus Point Win at the Death in Chicago

May 20, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Rugby FC Los Angeles News Release







RFCLA traveled to Chicago and delivered a dramatic, gritty 26-24 victory over the Hounds at SeatGeek Stadium, keeping their playoff hopes intact with just three matches remaining in the regular season.

Coming off a determined draw in Seattle and a statement win against Anthem at home, RFCLA came into the match needing all five points to stay in the playoff race-and they did just that, sealing the win with a heart-stopping fourth and final try after the 80th minute.

It was a fast paced start with Chicago scoring early to take the initial lead. Star scrumhalf and fan favorite, Gonzalo Bertranou responded swiftly with a try that was converted successfully to level the score. However, momentum briefly shifted again when he was shown a yellow card shortly after.

Despite missed tackles and the numerical disadvantage, LA's defense held strong, conceding only a penalty kick during the sin-bin period. Once back to full strength, RFCLA found rhythm, with Ed Timpson scoring a timely try to end the half ahead 14-10.

The second half showcased RFCLA's resilience and heart. Although Chicago managed two more tries to LA's one, and despite another costly yellow card, LA remained composed, focused, and relentless. With time expired, the visitors continued to press, and their determination paid off as they crossed the line for the game-winning try.

"What a performance." said Head Coach Steve Hoiles. "I think the attack at the end is what most people will talk about and the fact that we never gave up. However, what was probably the most pleasing aspect for ourselves was our maul defense, our scrum and all the tough parts. We've had huge amounts of injuries with front rowers, and we had guys that were playing tonight that weren't even a part of the team two weeks ago, playing in significant roles in the last 10, 20, or 30 minutes."

"It was a much-needed win-not for where we sit on the ladder, but more importantly, because of that type of gritty performance," Hoiles added. "Getting a result by playing all the way through the 80-minute mark... I know the players will take a huge amount out of that. We're going to celebrate tonight!"

With the postseason race tightening, RFCLA now shifts focus to their next challenge: a surging Miami side in top form. This upcoming match marks the team's return home and onto a new stadium, playing their final home match at Great Park in Orange County, where fans will get to witness playoff-caliber rugby on their own turf.

"We turn our attention to Miami now, who are on a hot streak playing some great rugby and pushing hard to get themselves into the finals," said Hoiles. "These last few games are going to be really exciting, and we've gotta get ourselves ready for that-and to play in front of a really healthy crowd at Great Park."







Major League Rugby Stories from May 20, 2025

LA Get the Bonus Point Win at the Death in Chicago - Rugby FC Los Angeles

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.