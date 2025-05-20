Seawolves Beat Legion 29-25 on Saturday Night

May 20, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Saturday night at Starfire, we left everything on the pitch. The San Diego Legion came at us with everything they had, but we stood our ground and finished strong. Final whistle: 29-25. Another classic in the league's fiercest rivalry-and this one belonged to us.

That win puts us up 9-8 in the all-time series, and more importantly, keeps us charging toward the postseason.

Setting the Tone Early

We came out swinging. In the fourth minute, Divan Rossouw finished off a sharp break with his eighth try of the year. Moments later, Riekert Hattingh scooped up a loose ball after a crunching tackle from Nick Boyer and walked it in. At the half, we led 15-8 and had momentum on our side.

Second Half Firestorm

Then came the storm. San Diego clawed back with pressure and points, and our discipline slipped. Two yellow cards-Duncan Matthews and Dan Kriel-left us scrambling. They took the lead at 25-22 with ten to go, and the match was on a knife's edge.

But we didn't blink.

Matthews, straight out of the bin, powered in a try to pull us level. And with time nearly up, Olajuwon Noa tore through the line and slammed the door shut. That try sealed it. The stadium erupted. We got the job done.

We Controlled the Stats Like We Controlled the Moment

This win wasn't luck. We earned it with execution:

We finished four possessions with tries. We won seven penalties that ended Legion momentum. We only gave up two possession-ending turnovers all night. That's focus under pressure.

We kicked 12 times in play to manage territory. And even with two players sent to the bin, we stayed composed and delivered in crunch time.

Rodney Iona handled the boot, adding two conversions and a penalty goal. Noa was everywhere-breaking tackles, making meters, and delivering the dagger when we needed it most. No debate: he was Player of the Match.

The Final Word

This wasn't just a win. It was a test of heart, and we passed it. With this victory, we move to 6-6 and stay right in the playoff hunt.

We're proud of this fight. Proud of this city. And we're not done yet.

Final Score: Seattle 29, San Diego 25

Tries: Rossouw, Hattingh, Matthews, Noa

Conversions: Iona (2)

Penalty Goal: Iona (1)

Yellow Cards: Kriel, Matthews

Player of the Match: Olajuwon Noa

Let's keep it rolling.

