Seattle SeaWolves Host 2025 WA High School Rugby Finals

In a landmark event for youth rugby in the Pacific Northwest, the Seattle Seawolves proudly hosted the Rugby Washington High School State Championships for the first time ever at the iconic Starfire Stadium. The day was filled with passion, energy, and high-level competition, as a vibrant crowd packed the stands to support the next generation of rugby talent.

The event featured three championship matchups across different divisions, showcasing the depth and diversity of the sport at the high school level in Washington state.

Division 2 High School Boys - 10:45 AM KO

Seattle Vikings (1) vs Ellensburg Bulls (3)

The day kicked off with an intense Division 2 Boys matchup as the underdog Ellensburg Bulls powered past the top-seeded Seattle Vikings. Demonstrating grit and discipline, the Bulls claimed the Division 2 title in impressive fashion, setting the tone for an action-packed day.

High School Girls - 1:00 PM KO

Liberty Rugby Club (1) vs Kent Crusaders (2)

In what many are calling the game of the day, Liberty Rugby Club edged past the Kent Crusaders in a thrilling 15-14 contest. The crowd was electric as both sides traded tries and showcased elite athleticism and heart. Liberty's narrow victory earned them the state crown and applause from a raucous and appreciative audience.

Division 1 High School Boys - 2:35 PM KO

Eastside Lions (1) vs Liberty Rugby Club (2)

The championship triple-header concluded with a heavyweight clash in Division 1 Boys, as the Eastside Lions held off a strong Liberty side in a tense 14-10 battle. The Lions' defense proved the difference, securing their championship win and capping off a perfect afternoon of rugby.

From the first to final whistle, the energy inside Starfire Stadium was undeniable. Families, alumni, and rugby fans created a truly passionate atmosphere for the student-athletes.

This milestone event is a continuation of the symbiotic partnership between the Seattle Seawolves and Rugby Washington. The Seawolves are committed to supporting youth rugby and look forward to making this championship day a lasting annual tradition.

"We were honored to host these incredible athletes at our home," said Seawolves COO Drew Dambreville. "This is what the future of rugby looks like-competitive, passionate, and full of promise. We can't wait to do it again next year."

Final Results:

Division 2 High School Boys: Ellensburg Bulls 22 - 12 Seattle Vikings

High School Girls: Liberty Rugby Club 15 - 14 Kent Crusaders

Division 1 High School Boys: Eastside Lions 14 - 10 Liberty Rugby Club







