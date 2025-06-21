RFCLA 2025 Award Winners Named

Rugby Football Club Los Angeles celebrated its 2025 Major League Rugby season on Friday by honoring its top contributors on and off the field during the club's annual awards event in El Segundo.

In a season of highs and lows, the Club reached the finals for the first time, doubling its win record and position in the standings.

The day started with gathering at RFCLA 'Club House' The Boardroom of El Segundo, with awards going across all aspects of the Club.

Ed Timpson, named the 2025 RFCLA Best Forward. Photo: RFCLA Media

Rising Star Ed Timpson was named Best Forward in his debut MLR season. The dynamic loose forward impressed fans and coaches alike with his physicality, work rate, and tactical maturity beyond his years.

Billy Meakes was named the 2025 RFCLA Best Back. Photo: RFCLA Media

Veteran center Billy Meakes earned the Best Back award, showcasing consistent leadership and performance throughout the season. Known for his leadership and impact on team culture in the locker room, Meakes continued to set the standard in the RFCLA backline.

2025 Best Clubman went to Christian Leilefano. Photo: RFCLA Media

The Best Clubman award was presented to Christian Leilefano, whose dedication both on and off the pitch exemplified the club's values. From his community engagement to his commitment during training and matches, Leilefano was described as "the heart and soul of the team" by teammates.

Director of Athletic Performance, Lucas Baistrocchi won the Excellence award. Photo: RFCLA Media

In the staff category, the Excellence Award was presented to Director of Athletic Performance, Lucas Baistrocchi for his unparalleled commitment and behind-the-scenes impact throughout the season.

Club Spirit Award went to Rugby GM Marc Carter. Photo: RFCLA Media

The Club Spirit Award, recognizing outstanding contribution from both staff and players, went to Rugby General Manager Marc Carter. His tireless efforts behind the scenes were praised for elevating the professionalism and cohesion of the organization.

However, the day belonged to Gonzalo Bertranou, who took home the Best Player award. The Argentine international's general play, and sharp decision-making were pivotal to the club's success this season.

RFCLA Player of the Year, Gonzalo Bertranou. Photo: RFCLA Media

Having an enormous impact on the MLR in 2025, the scrumhalf will return to RFCLA in 2026 following his international duties for Los Pumas.

Reflecting on the awards and the club's progress, RFCLA Head Coach Steve Hoiles said the focus was on the growth of the group.

"This group of award winners represents everything we want this club to be. It's been a season of growth, and these awards are a testament to the hard work and passion behind that growth.

We have things to work on for 2026, and we'll take the time to reflect. But we've laid a foundation and shown our city a team it can be proud of."







