RFCLA and San Diego Legion Unite to Form the California Legion

July 30, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Rugby FC Los Angeles News Release







San Diego Legion and Rugby Football Club Los Angeles (RFCLA) will unite to create The California Ã¯Â»Â¿Legion, a newly formed professional rugby team that will compete in the 2026 Major League Rugby Ã¯Â»Â¿season.

The California Legion will maintain a strong presence in Southern California and will host matches across San Diego, Los Angeles, and Orange County, solidifying the new club's vision of becoming a representative of professional rugby in California.

"This new team will build and connect rugby communities to elevate the game in Southern California," said MLR CEO Nic Benson. "We look forward to working with new ownership groups to align, grow rugby statewide."

The unveiling of the new franchise marks the beginning of a long-term strategy to create complete alignment across all levels of the sport in California.

"With California having the most registered rugby players in the United States, our eSorts need to extend beyond the 80 minutes on match day," said newly appointed California Legion CEO, Adam Freier.

"It's about attracting new fans, creating clear pathways, and supporting our vibrant and passionate rugby community, while building on the incredible legacy already created by the Legion Community Foundation, and expanding it across California, and pushing forward with purpose.

"Our vision is for every young rugby player in California to know there is a clear path to pursue their sport from youth to pro and that path begins with structure, support, and alignment at every stage across the state."

The Legion Community Foundation will prioritize tactical initiatives like establishing Flag Rugby leagues in regions where school leadership supports CIF-sanctioned play, designed to not only grow participation but to build sustainable pathways for young players into high school, collegiate, and eventually MLR, USA Eagles and beyond.

The Foundation will transition from a general community engagement model to a targeted, impact- driven strategy. Its focus will include expanding boys' and girls' high school rugby, advancing men's and women's community college rugby, supporting the elevation of women's rugby to NCAA Championship status, and launching an annual California Youth Rugby Summit beginning in 2026 - all guided by a statewide development agenda aimed at achieving long-term structural change in youth and collegiate rugby.







