RFCLA Road to the MLR Playoffs Presented by SportsBreak

The Major League Rugby Playoffs Presented by SportsBrerak kick's off this weekend with four high-stakes matchups across Saturday and Sunday. With everything on the line, fans can expect intensity, strategy, and fierce competition as teams battle for a place in the Conference Finals.

RFCLA's Western Conference Semi-Final:

Houston SaberCats (2) v RFCLA (3) in Houston Sunday, June 15 | 5:30 PM PST

The final Semi-Final of the weekend sees #3 RFCLA head to Texas to face #2 Houston SaberCats at SaberCats Stadium.

The team's have a 1-1 record in 2025, both being away wins.

Tickets for RFCLA v Houston SaberCats here.

Other MLR Playoff Matches

Eastern Conference Semi-Final: Chicago Hounds (2) v Old Glory DC (3) in Chicago - Saturday, June 14 | 4 PM PST

Western Conference Semi-Final: Utah Warriors (1) Seattle Seawolves (4) in Utah - Saturday, June 14 | 7 PM PST.

Eastern Conference Semi-Final: New England (1) v Miami Sharks (4) in New England - Sunday, June 15 | 11 AM PST

Western Conference Final - TBC

Eastern Conference Final - TBC

MLR Championship match

Grand Final: TBC v TBC in Rhonde Island - Saturday June 28 | 5pm PST







