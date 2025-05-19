Know Before You Go for RFCLA's Final Match Verses Miami Sharks

All you need to know, before you go, as we push for the playoffs in our Historic Match at the Championship Rugby Stadium, Orange County.

Our final home round match of the 2025 MLR Season!

Limited tickets are still available for the Match. Purchase online at rugbyfcla.com.

RFCLA vs Miami Sharks

Gates Open from 2pm PST

Date - Sunday, May 25, 2025

Venue - The Championship Rugby Stadium, Orange County Great Park, 8272 Great Park Blvd, Irvine, CA 92618

Parking - Free parking at the Great Park. Lots 2, 4 and 5 are recommended. There is limited availability in Parking Lot 3.

RFCLA Free Rugby Clinic - 1pm Start, register here

RFCLA Shop Opens from 2pm PST

Sydney Beer Happy Hour from 2pm PST

Meet Wild Wing Duck and the Anaheim Ducks Street Team in the Fan Zone from 2pm PST

RFCLA vs Miami Sharks Kick Off - 3:00pm PST

The Championship Rugby Stadium event bag policy can be found here - https://rugbyfcla.com/tickets/ticketing-faqs

Metro and Amtrak Links to Orange County.

Enjoy the post match on the field meet and greets after either of the games.

FREE $10 MERCH VOUCHER with a purchased ticket. Redeem your merch voucher at the merch tent in the Stadium with your ticket, only valid for May 25.

Game day information can be found here - https://rugbyfcla.com/tickets/ticketing-faqs







