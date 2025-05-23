Veterans Free this Sunday as Part Memorial Day Long Weekend

May 23, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Rugby FC Los Angeles News Release







As part of #MemorialDay Long Weekend, RFCLA is offering free tickets to all Vets for our final home match against the Miami Sharks in Orange County at the Great Park, Sunday May 25 form 3pm.

The Veteran Tickets Foundation (Vet Tix) provides tickets to events which reduce stress, strengthen family bonds, build life-long memories and encourage service members and veterans to stay engaged with local communities and American life.







Major League Rugby Stories from May 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.