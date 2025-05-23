Veterans Free this Sunday as Part Memorial Day Long Weekend
May 23, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)
Rugby FC Los Angeles News Release
As part of #MemorialDay Long Weekend, RFCLA is offering free tickets to all Vets for our final home match against the Miami Sharks in Orange County at the Great Park, Sunday May 25 form 3pm.
The Veteran Tickets Foundation (Vet Tix) provides tickets to events which reduce stress, strengthen family bonds, build life-long memories and encourage service members and veterans to stay engaged with local communities and American life.
Major League Rugby Stories from May 23, 2025
- Veterans Free this Sunday as Part Memorial Day Long Weekend - Rugby FC Los Angeles
- Friday Night Lights: SeaWolves Host Houston Sabercats in Round 15 - Seattle Seawolves
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rugby FC Los Angeles Stories
- Veterans Free this Sunday as Part Memorial Day Long Weekend
- LA Get the Bonus Point Win at the Death in Chicago
- Living the Dream - RFCLA's Ed Timpson
- Know Before You Go for RFCLA's Final Match Verses Miami Sharks
- Coe, Chan and Niuafe Return for Hounds Showdown