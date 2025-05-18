Coe, Chan and Niuafe Return for Hounds Showdown

May 18, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Rugby FC Los Angeles News Release







RFCLA have announced their lineup to face the Chicago Hounds in a match that will have the entire Western Conference taking note this Monday night.

Coming off a statement win over Anthem RC, RFCLA travels to Chicago this weekend in search of another key victory to stay in the hunt for a playoff spot.

Matt Heaton returns to the starting lineup, stepping in for the suspended Ben Houston, while Maliu Niuafe makes his comeback from injury to replace Justus Tavai.

RFCLA standout Ed Timposn will shift the number 8 spot, with Semi Kunatani named to come off the bench.

In the backline, Nick Chan enters the matchday 23 in place of Matias Jensen, and Canadian veteran Andrew Coe returns from injury, taking the spot of fellow Canadian Set Purdy.

Head Coach Steve Hoiles continues to lead a squad hungry for postseason play.

The match will air live on ESPN+ and FanDuel Sports Network SoCal.

RFCLA will return home on Tuesday before hosting their regular season finale on Sunday, May 25 at 3 PM, against the Miami Sharks at Championship Stadium, Orange County Great Park.

Tickets for this Saturday's match against Anthem RC are available now.

All fans in attendance will receive a $10 merchandise voucher for the RFCLA Store, while Club 24 members will receive a $20 voucher.

RFCLA Team to Face the Chicago Hounds, Monday Nay 19, 5:00 PM at SeatGeek Stadium, Chicago.

Alessandro Heaney

Benjamin Sugars

Maliu Niuafe

Jason Damm

Jurie Van Vuuren

Timothy Anstee

Matthew Heaton

Edward Timpson

Gonzalo Bertranou

Christian Leali'ifano

Rory Van Vugt

William Meakes

Nicholas Chan

Seth Purdey

Vaughen Isaacs

Michelangelo Sosene-Feagai

Tim Ohlwein

Franco Van Den Berg

Lucas Bur

Semi Kunatani

Tasman Smith

Seth Purdey

Matthew Anticev

Watch the Match LIVE - in LA, across the USA, and around the world!

Local Broadcast - FanDuel Sports Network

FanDuel Sports Network SoCal is widely available on cable, satellite, and streaming providers in Southern California, Nevada, and Hawaii.

Options include Spectrum, Cox, U-Verse TV, DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and Fubo.

To locate a provider in your ZIP code, visit GetMyHomeTeams.com.

National Broadcast Partner - ESPN+

ESPN+ is the national media rights partner for MLR, bringing the highest level of professional rugby in the U.S. to ESPN platforms.

Global Broadcast Partner - The Rugby Network

The Rugby Network (TRN) is the official multi-device streaming platform of Major League Rugby, offering a wide selection of live and on-demand rugby content worldwide!







Major League Rugby Stories from May 18, 2025

Coe, Chan and Niuafe Return for Hounds Showdown - Rugby FC Los Angeles

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.