LA Dominate Anthem in Final UCLA Home Game in 2025

May 11, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Rugby FC Los Angeles News Release







Rugby Football Club Los Angeles (RFCLA) delivered a commanding performance in their final 2025 match at Wallis Annenberg Stadium, defeating Rugby Anthem Carolina 45-17 in a coast-to-coast clash on Saturday, May 10. The win keeps RFCLA firmly in the playoff hunt and sets the stage for a thrilling close to their home season later this month.

From the opening whistle, RFCLA set the pace with fast, aggressive play and disciplined defense that stifled the traveling Carolina side. Veteran playmaker Billy Meakes ignited the home crowd early with a deft chip kick that was scooped up by Tim Anstee for the match's first try. Moments later, newcomer Justus Savai-making his first start-powered over the line to extend the lead before Meakes himself dotted down LA's third try of the half.

Despite a lone score from Anthem's Conner Mooneyham, RFCLA took a commanding 19-5 lead into halftime.

The second half saw more of the same as LA controlled territory and possession, piling on another 26 points. While Anthem managed two more tries-capitalizing briefly when RFCLA's Ben Houston was sent off with a red card-it was too little, too late.

RFCLA's lineout continues to build confidence. Photo: RFCLA Media RFCLA Head Coach Steve Hoiles praised his squad's performance.

"A decent performance, a good result and five points on the ladder which is imperative at this stage of the year." said the former Wallaby.

"A great finish after we were a bit shaky in the start of the second half, we made some big changes and took key players off, and it was good for the players who came on to steady the ship.

"The forwards finished well, Billy was really good, Vaughen at 15 was dangerous, and Rory on the wing was consistent as he has been all year. It was pleasing that the forward pack went about their work, defended mauls better than they have previously, and worked hard in scrum time.

"Overall, a pleasing performance. We get a few days off now before we get ready for Chicago, which becomes a very important game for us now."

Saturday's victory marked RFCLA's final match at UCLA's Wallis Annenberg Stadium for the 25' season. The operations team now turns its attention to a highly anticipated showdown at Great Park Stadium in Orange County, where RFCLA will face the Miami Sharks on May 25 in their last home fixture-a coast-to-coast battle with major playoff implications.







Major League Rugby Stories from May 11, 2025

