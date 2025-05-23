Friday Night Lights: SeaWolves Host Houston Sabercats in Round 15

May 23, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

TUKWILA, WA - Starfire Stadium will be rocking on Friday, May 23, as the Seattle Seawolves host the Houston Sabercats in a high-stakes Round 15 matchup. With just three regular season games remaining and the playoff race tightening, every point is crucial, and Seattle is building real momentum at just the right time.

The Seawolves are coming off an emotional 29-25 win over rival San Diego, a back-and-forth battle that tested their composure and earned them their sixth victory of the season. Seattle scored four tries and stood tall in the final minutes behind a game-winning burst from Olajuwon Noa, who earned TV's Player of the Match honors for his all-around impact.

That result pushed the Seawolves ahead in the all-time series with San Diego (now 9-8). It also kept them firmly in the hunt for a top-four finish in the Western Conference - and a shot at this year's MLR Championship on June 28 at the new Centreville Bank Stadium in Rhode Island.

"The boys are excited for another mammoth conference encounter at home. We're focused on maintaining the momentum we've built in the second half of the season and continuing our march to the knockouts." Says Head Coach, Allen Clarke.

Now the focus turns to Houston who are also fighting to keep their playoff position, Friday night promises to deliver hard hits, fast breaks, and a charged atmosphere as Seattle defends their home turf on Military night.

The top four teams from each conference will advance to the playoffs and compete in a single-elimination tournament, culminating in the 2025 MLR Championship on Saturday, June 28. Tickets are available now through the MLR website and SeatGeek.

MATCH INFO:

Seattle Seawolves vs. Houston Sabercats Starfire Stadium, Tukwila, WA

Friday, May 23, 2025

Kickoff: 7:30 PM PT

Broadcast: Fox 13, ESPN+, and The Rugby Network (Outside of USA)

Tickets: seawolves.rugby/tickets Season and Single Tickets and more information can be found at: https://www.seawolves.rugby About the Seattle Seawolves A founding member of Major League Rugby (MLR), the Seattle Seawolves kicked off their inaugural season in 2018 and claimed the first-ever MLR Championship over the Glendale Raptors. In 2019, the Seawolves claimed the second MLR title against San Diego Legion, making them the first back-to-back title holders in MLR history.

The Seawolves are also the second team in US sports history to win the first two championships in their respective league and the only back-to-back champions in Seattle's professional sports history. In 2022 and 2024 the Seawolves won the Western Conference Championship. In 2024 fans of The Seattle Times voted the Seawolves the Best Sports Team in the PNW. Continuing to be a beacon for Seattle sports, they were also first in the league for media mentions.

