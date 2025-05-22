Seattle Seawolves Set for Round 15 Clash with Houston at Starfire Stadium

May 22, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

We return to Starfire Stadium this Friday for a critical Round 15 matchup against the Houston Sabercats. Kickoff is at 7:30 PM Pacific Time. This game is more than just a step toward the playoffs. It is also our Salute to Service Night, a moment to recognize and honor those who have served.

We are locked in, focused, and ready.

Our Starting XV Against Houston

Forwards

1. Cameron Orr (Australia)

2. Kerron van Vuuren (South Africa)

3. Juan-Pablo Zeiss (Argentina)

4. Siaosi Mahoni (USA)

5. Rhyno Herbst (South Africa)

6. Riekert Hattingh (USA)

7. Charles Elton (USA)

8. Olajuwon Noa (USA)

Backs

9. Nick Boyer (USA)

10. Rodney Iona (Australia)

12. Dan Kriel (South Africa)

13. Divan Rossouw (South Africa)

11. Toni Pulu (USA)

14. Mikaele Kruse (USA)

15. Duncan Matthews (South Africa)

Reserves

16. Jesse Mackail (Canada)

17. Chance Wenglewski (USA)

18. Mason Pedersen (USA)

19. Huw Taylor (United Kingdom)

20. Devin Short (USA)

21. Brock Gallagher (Canada)

22. Eduard Fouche (South Africa)

23. Malacchi Esdale (USA)

This is one of the strongest lineups we have named all season. We have power in the forwards, pace out wide, and depth across the bench. We know what this match means. We are ready to bring everything we have.

Game Day Schedule for Friday, May 23

The day begins before kickoff. Here is the full schedule:

4:00 PM - Ceremony for fallen ruggers

4:30 PM - Army vs Navy curtain-raiser match

4:30 PM - Fan Fest, stadium gates, food trucks, and happy hour begin

6:30 PM - Autograph zone opens

7:15 PM - Seawolves legend Adrian Balfour is honored

7:30 PM - Kickoff: Seawolves vs Sabercats

Halftime - Military promotion ceremony

Post-match - Free pizza from Watershed FC

Match Tickets and Entry Information

All tickets are digital through the AXS app. Please download your ticket before arriving. Children under 3 do not need a ticket if they remain on a parent's lap. Bag policy is strict. Only clear bags are allowed. Diaper and medical bags are permitted. Backpacks are not allowed. Blankets and ponchos are allowed. The stadium accepts both card and cash, but card is preferred for faster service.

What to Expect at Fan Fest

Fan Fest includes lawn games, food trucks, a live DJ, merchandise tents, local vendors, and an autograph station. New Salute to Service apparel will be available, including satin jackets, camouflage t-shirts, and caps. Quantities are limited.

How to Watch the Match

If you cannot attend in person, here is where to watch:

In Seattle: FOX 13+

In the United States: ESPN+ (subscription required)

Outside the United States: The Rugby Network (free)

Why This Match Matters

This is Round 15. The playoff race is real. We know Houston will bring a physical challenge. We are not looking past it. We are locked in and playing at home. We have one goal: protect Starfire and keep climbing the standings.

