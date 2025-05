First XV: WK15: 2025

May 27, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR) News Release







Loosehead Prop, Jack Iscaro - Old Glory DC

20 Tackles Made

29 Kick Meters

Seven Carries Made

Hooker, Ben Sugars - RFCLA

One Try Scored

11 Tackles Made

16 Meters Made

Tighthead Prop, Charlie Abel - Chicago Hounds

13 Tackles Made

Seven Carries Made

Two Offloads

Left Lock, Frank Lochore - Utah Warriors

One Try Scored

Nine Tackles Made

10 Lineout Takes

Right Lock, Jurie van Vuuren - RFCLA

14 Tackles Made

12 Carries Made

Three Lineout Takes

Blindside Flanker, Tim Anstee - RFCLA

One Try Scored

12 Tackles Made

26 Meters Made

Openside Flanker, Maclean Jones- CHICAGO HOUNDS

One Try Scored

11 Tackles Made

12 Ruck Arrivals

No 8., Wian Conradie - New England Free Jacks

One Try Scored

35 Meters Made

18 Tackles Made

Scrum-half, Connor Buckley - Old Glory DC

One Try Scored

124 Kicking Meters

18 Meters Made

Fly-half, Joel Hodgson - Utah Warriors

11 Points Scored

39 Meters Made

625 Meters Kicked

Left Wing, Axel Muller - Old Glory DC

One Try Scored

77 Meters Made

Seven Tackles Made

Inside Center, Noah Flesch - Chicago Hounds

One Try Scored

33 Meters Made

12 Tackles Made

Outside Center, Divan Rossouw - Seattle Seawolves

10 Tackles Made

56 Meters Made

13 Carries Made

Right Wing, Nolan Tuamoheloa - Utah Warriors

One Try Scored

180 Meters Made

Seven Tackles Made

Fullback, Mitch Wilson - Anthem Rugby Carolina

One Try Scored

213 Meters Made

Five Carries Made







