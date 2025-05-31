RFCLA Clinch Playoff Spot in 43-32 Win Over Old Glory DC

In a match defined by pace, power, and precision, and more than a few missed conversions, Rugby Football Club Los Angeles (RFCLA) outgunned Old Glory DC 43-32 on Saturday night, punching their ticket to the postseason and becoming the first team in the Western Conference to lock in a playoff berth.

Old Glory came out of the gates flying, striking within the first two minutes and piling on four tries in the opening half. Their attacking intent was clear, but with just one conversion from four attempts, valuable points were left on the table - a costly gap in a high-scoring affair.

RFCLA were forced into an early adjustment when Ed Timpson left the field injured in the 8th minute, replaced by Ben Strang. But the disruption did little to shake the side's resolve. Just moments later, Christian Dyer, celebrating his 50th Major League Rugby cap, dotted down LA's first try of the night - and followed it up with another in the second half, capping a milestone performance with a brace.

The turning point came after halftime, with RFCLA shifting into a higher gear. Veteran Billy Meakes took the reins, controlling the tempo and linking play through the midfield with clinical precision. Andrew Coe was once again dependable on both sides of the ball, while Reece Macdonald brought speed and sharp decision-making in the backline.

In all, seven tries from six different RFCLA players underlined the team's depth and versatility - a recurring theme this season and a warning sign for any opponent eyeing a playoff run.

Both teams struggled from the tee, with gusty winds turning routine kicks into unpredictable challenges. But LA's ability to finish in open play proved decisive. The 11-point margin might have been tighter, but the scoreboard told the right story in the end.

"We are really happy with securing our spot in the finals," said head coach Steve Hoiles post-match. "We go to Utah next week, and if we can beat them, we can compete in a home final. We are in a position now where we can control our destiny, and we're very pleased with that fact."

With only one match remaining in the regular season, RFCLA look to sit atop the Western Conference, with momentum and confidence on their side.

