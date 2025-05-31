Hounds Take Care of Business against Gold

May 31, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

CHICAGO, Il.- The Chicago Hounds moved to 10-5 on the 2025 season with a convincing win over the NOLA Gold on Saturday night, 38-17. Chris Hilsenbeck led all Chicago scorers with eight points via four successful conversion kick attempts. Center Oliver Devoto, prop Fakaosifolau Pifeleti, rookie wing Peyton Wall, hooker Dylan Fawsitt, center Bryce Campbell, and reserve prop Liam Fletcher all scored tries in the win.

It wasn't the best start to the game for Chicago. NOLA got on the board first with a try in the 10th minute. The try was converted by Luke Carty to give them a 7-0 advantage early on. And the Chicago struggles didn't end there. The Hounds were held scoreless for the first 30 minutes of the game. But then the floodgates opened.

Center Oliver Devoto scored Chicago's first try of the day, crossing over the line from just a few meters out via a pick and go. Flyhalf Chris Hilsenbeck converted the score, leveling the game at 7. Just moments later, loosehead prop Oti Pifeleti crossed over for his first score of the season. Hilsenbeck's kick was good once more, giving Chicago a 7 point lead as the teams went into the sheds.

The next 20 minutes were all Chicago. Rookie superstar Peyton Wall continued his run of impressive form with a huge try in the 47th minute and yet again, Hilsenbeck connected on the points-after-attempt.

The Hounds followed that up with a Dylan Fawsitt score just a few minutes later. Chicago stuck to their bread and butter for this score: win a penalty, kick for the corner, and let the Ugly Bus get to work. It resulted in Fawsitt's ninth try of the season.

NOLA didn't go down without a fight, much to their credit. Gold wing Ed Fidow made it 26-12 with a try in the 61st minute, but the visitors were unable to hit the conversion. Chicago center Bryce Campbell followed that up with his second try in as many games, extending the lead to 31-12.

But like I said, NOLA didn't back down, scoring one more try before the final whistle was blown. Not to be outdone, Chicago also scored another try- and this was the nail in the coffin. Reserve loosehead prop Liam Fletcher scored his first career MLR try in the closing minutes. Hilsenbeck nailed his fourth conversion kick of the night after missing the previous two attempts.

Chicago now turns its attention to the visiting Houston Sabercats, who they welcome into Dawg Town on Wednesday night with just a few days turnaround.

Scoring

CHI: 38

NOLA: 17

Tries: Oliver Devoto, Fakaosifolau Pifeleti, Peyton Wall, Dylan Fawsitt, Bryce Campbell, Liam Fletcher

Conversions: Chris Hilsenbeck (4/6)







