Hounds Reveal Monday Night Rugby Roster

May 17, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Chicago Hounds News Release







Hounds' Head Coach Chris Latham named his team for Chicago's Week 14 Monday Night Rugby fixture against Rugby Los Angeles. The game kicks off at 7pm from SeatGeek Stadium and fans can purchase tickets for the game here.

The Forwards

The Hounds' brass opted for one change in the starting forward pack from last week's loss at New England. Team captain Lucas Rumball returns to the No. 8 jersey, replacing Luke White, who slides to the bench as a reserve.

That means the front row combination of Fakaosifolau Pifeleti, Dylan Fawsitt, and Charlie Abel will run out for their third consecutive start. The group holds 260 Major League Rugby caps collectively. Fawsitt scored tries in the last two games and will be looking to extend that streak on Monday night.

James Scott and Mason Flesch will pair together in the second row. This marks the second consecutive start at lock for Flesch, who's appeared at blindside flanker for most of the season. His versatility coupled with the in-form Conall Boomer gives the Hounds a few different options across the forward pack.

Boomer has settled into the No. 6 shirt recently and will make his third straight start on Monday. Mac Jones and the aforementioned Lucas Rumball, captain, round out the starting pack.

Hooker Janus Venter replaces Jackson Zabierek on the reserves bench while Zurabi Zhavania and Ignacio Peculo will be looking to provide an impact from the bench as well. Versatile forward Luke White and backrow Matt Oworu complete forward's the bench options for this Week 14 clash.

The Backs

Capped-Canadian international Jason Higgins will start his first game of the 2025 season on Monday night. He'll combine with Chris Hilsenbeck in the halfbacks. Michael Baska can play a variety of positions but is named as a scrumhalf cover for Monday.

The trusted duo of Ollie Devoto and Bryce Campbell make up the Chicago midfield once more. Amongst the reserves are a pair of versatile backs in Adriaan Carelse and Mark O'Keeffe.

After making his MLR debut in Week 12 against the Miami Sharks, Peyton Wall earned his second-career start against Los Angeles, wearing the No. 11 shirt. Noah Brown is set for his 11th start of the year from his right wing position. The second-year outside back carried the ball 62 times for 282 meters this year, scoring a pair of tries in the process and registering three clean line breaks. Veteran Tim Swiel rounds out the back three from his fullback position.

Chicago Hounds Roster: Week 14 vs Los Angeles

No. Player. MLR Caps

1. Fakaosifolau Pifeleti 82

2. Dylan Fawsitt 108

3. Charlie Abel 70

4. James Scott 28

5. Mason Flesch 53

6. Conall Boomer 19

7. Mac Jones 66

8. Lucas Rumball © 76

9. Jason Higgins 53

10. Chris Hilsenbeck 13

11. Peyton Wall 2

12. Ollie Devoto 11

13. Bryce Campbell 78

14. Noah Brown 24

15. Tim Swiel 7

16. Janus Venter 12

17. Zurabi Zhvania 11

18. Ignacio Peculo 25

19. Luke White 92

20. Matt Oworu 7

21. Michael Baska 64

22. Adriaan Carelse 63

23. Mark O'Keeffe 79







Major League Rugby Stories from May 17, 2025

