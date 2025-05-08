Hounds Selected for Top of the Table Clash in New England

May 8, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Chicago Hounds News Release







Chicago Hounds Head Coach Chris Latham named his 23-man roster for the Dawgs' Week 13 game against the New England Free Jacks. The matchup features the top two teams in the Eastern Conference and kicks off on Saturday afternoon at 3pm from Veterans Memorial Stadium in Quincy, Massachusetts.

Forwards

Latham and Forwards Coach Todd Dammers will trot out the same front row that took the field in the Hounds' gritty win over Miami last weekend. Loosehead prop Fakaosifolau Pifeleti and tighthead prop Charlie Abel will bookend hooker Dylan Fawsitt when the teams pack down for the scrum. The front row reserves go unchanged as well, with Zurabi Zhvania, Ignacio Peculo, and Jackson Zabierek expected to contribute in the later stages of the game.

Vice-Captain James Scott, lock, will combine with versatile forward Mason Flesch in the engine room. Flesch returns to the lineup after missing out last week. Tavius Sykora-Matthess made his MLR debut last weekend and looks to earn his second cap with an appearance off the bench on Saturday.

Conall Boomer retains his position as the starting blindside flanker. The hard-nosed forward put in an 80-minute shift last weekend against the Sharks, beating three defenders on 11 carries while completing 10 of his 11 tackle attempts. Saturday marks his third start of the 2025 campaign.

Hounds' veterans Mac Jones and Luke White round out the back row for this week's contest. Matt Oworu is back in the lineup and will seek his seventh MLR cap from the bench. Captain Lucas Rumball continues to heal an injury that took him out of the game early on against Miami.

Backs

Latham and Backs Coach Noel Reid elected for a pair of changes in the starting backline this weekend. Rookie Peyton Wall gets the start on the left wing, replacing Mark O'Keeffe, who slides down to the bench in the No. 23 shirt. At fullback, Premiership veteran Tim Swiel replaces Michael Hand II, who drops out of this weekend's lineup entirely.

In the halfbacks, both Mitch Short and Chris Hilsenbeck remain as the first-choice duo. Hilsenbeck has been a vital signing for the Hounds; the flyhalf is currently 4th in the league for total points scored (59 points). He's hit 15 of his 19 conversion attempts and 8 of his 9 penalty attempts, along with scoring one try.

The trusted center partnership of Ollie Devoto and Bryce Campell makes their 10th start of the season together. The duo has combined for 170 tackles this year and will need to contain a dynamic New England midfield. Campbell will act as captain in lieu of Rumball.

With Wall on the left wing, budding-star Noah Brown, another Indiana Hoosier, commands the right wing. The Hounds' first round pick from the 2023 draft has carried the ball 56 times this season for 270 meters (4.8 meters-per-carry) while generating three clean line breaks and beating 10 defenders. Tim Swiel rounds out the starting-15 from the fullback position.

Reserve scrumhalf Jason Higgins and versatile back Adriaan Carelse will both look to make an impact in the second half from the substitutes bench.

The two teams last met in Week Three, when the Hounds delivered a convincing win over New England, 36-7. This meeting is a clash between the top two teams in the Eastern Conference and will likely have lasting ramifications on the playoffs and seeding implications in these closing weeks of the regular season.

The game kicks off Saturday at 3 PM central time and fans can watch the game live on Fox Chicago+ or ESPN+. International fans wishing to view the game can stream it on the Rugby Network.

Chicago Hounds Roster: Week 13 at New England

No. Player. MLR Caps

1. Fakaosifolau Pifeleti 81

2. Dylan Fawsitt 107

3. Charlie Abel 69

4. James Scott 27

5. Mason Flesch 52

6. Conall Boomer 18

7. Mac Jones 65

8. Luke White 91

9. Mitch Short 10

10. Chris Hilsenbeck 12

11. Peyton Wall 1

12. Ollie Devoto 10

13. Bryce Campbell © 77

14. Noah Brown 23

15. Tim Swiel 6

16. Jackson Zabierek 16

17. Zurabi Zhvania 10

18. Ignacio Peculo 24

19. Tavius Sykora-Matthess 1

20. Matt Oworu 6

21. Jason Higgins 52

22. Adriaan Carelse 62

23. Mark O'Keeffe 78

• Discuss this story on the Major League Rugby message board...





Major League Rugby Stories from May 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.