Hounds Add Experienced Center to 2026 Roster

Published on December 16, 2025 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

Chicago Hounds News Release







CHICAGO, Il. - The Chicago Hounds announced Tuesday morning the club agreed to terms on a one-year deal with experienced Major League Rugby veteran Tiaan Loots. The South African center, who now qualifies as a domestic player, spent the previous five seasons with the California (then San Diego) Legion.

Loots, 33, began his MLR journey in 2020 when he signed with the Houston Sabercats. After appearing in four games during the shortened season, he signed with San Diego ahead of the 2021 campaign. He registered 48 appearances for San Diego across his five seasons with the team.

A 2024 Second-Team All-MLR selection, Loots has amassed 432 carries for 3,450 meters and 14 tries in six MLR seasons, with 41 starts in 52 career appearances. On defense, the center completed 436 of his 522 tackle attempts with 16 dominant tackles. In 2024 he helped lead the Legion to an MLR championship game appearance after running for 841 meters on 86 carries and scoring a career-high six tries for 30 points.

Last season, the center played in 11 games and made four starts, registering 467 minutes on the field. He ran for 161 meters on 49 carries (3.3 meters-per-carry) and completed 69 of his 87 tackle attempts on defense.







