Promising Young Eagle Signs with Hounds

Published on December 19, 2025 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

Chicago Hounds News Release







CHICAGO, Il. - The Hounds secured the signing of promising US prospect Brandon Harvey on a two-year deal, the team announced today.

The 6'6", 250 pound lock makes the move to Chicago after spending the previous two seasons in Southern California with the Legion. At just 23 years old, Harvey is still ascending and should continue to grow under the tutelage of Hounds' Forwards Coach Todd Dammers.

"With Todd Dammers' excellent technical coaching and playing amongst our experienced pack, we feel Brandon will go from strength to strength over the next two years," stated Hounds General Manager Will Magie.

The North Carolina native matriculated through the US Age Grade system before traveling overseas to Wales to play collegiately for Cardiff Metropolitan University. He signed with the Legion ahead of the 2024 Major League Rugby season.

As a rookie in 2024, Harvey appeared in six games and started three games for the Legion. In 257 minutes of game time, he carried the ball 25 times for 111 meters and beat a pair of defenders. He completed 38 of his 43 tackle attempts with two dominant tackles. He added four more caps to his career totals in 2025, starting all of those contests. Harvey caught seven lineout balls last season while contesting 13 opposition throws.

Despite the limited playing opportunities over the last two seasons, Harvey impressed the US Eagles coaching staff and earned inclusion in the Eagles' wider player pool. He made his test rugby debut earlier this fall in an Eagles loss to Georgia.

"At only 23 years old and recently coming off his first cap for the Eagles, we are really excited to bring Brandon to Dawg Town," concluded Magie.







