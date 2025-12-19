Seawolves Re-Sign Mason Pedersen, Strengthening the Front Row for 2026

We're pleased to confirm that Mason Pedersen has re-signed with the Seattle Seawolves for the 2026 Major League Rugby season, providing continuity, experience, and depth in our front row as we continue building toward the year ahead.

A proven professional and trusted presence within our squad, Mason's return reinforces our commitment to maintaining high standards within our forward pack and retaining players who understand what it means to represent the Seawolves.

Now entering his eighth season in Major League Rugby, Mason brings durability, physicality, and consistency to one of the most demanding positions on the pitch. Raised in Long Beach, California, the 6'1", 260-pound prop has built a reputation as a team-first professional who embraces the work required in tight exchanges and high-pressure moments.

Mason first joined us during the shortened 2020 season and made an immediate impact. Since returning to Seattle full-time in 2023, he has continued to provide valuable depth across the front row, offering reliability when called upon and consistency throughout the training week.

His familiarity with our environment and expectations has made him a dependable option within our matchday squads and a steady presence within the group.

Mason's career reflects the growth of Major League Rugby itself. In 2023, he reached the 50-cap milestone, becoming one of the early players in the league to achieve the mark and underscoring his durability and long-term contribution at the professional level.

During the 2025 season, Mason appeared in 15 matches for us and earned MLR Team of the Week honors in Round 10, highlighting his ability to step in and deliver strong performances when needed. His experience allows him to contribute immediately while supporting cohesion and continuity within our forward pack.

Beyond matchday contributions, Mason has also helped represent both the Seawolves and Major League Rugby within the Seattle community. Earlier this year, he featured in Rugby 101: History of MLR with Mason Pedersen, produced by FOX 13 Seattle, where he shared insight into the league's evolution and his journey through MLR as one of its longer-tenured players.

For Mason, re-signing with Seattle reflects belief in the group and excitement about what lies ahead.

"I'm proud to be back with the Seattle Seawolves for my fourth season. This is a special group, and I'm excited to keep working, competing, and building together."

Head Coach Allen Clarke highlighted the value Mason brings to our squad.

"Mason is an excellent professional who consistently turns up every day to deliver his best and give his best for the team. He takes pride in his role as a prop and sets standards that lift our forward pack and team. We're delighted Mason, and his wife Morgan, will be with the Seawolves for 2026."

As we continue shaping our roster for the upcoming season, retaining experienced front-row players remains critical. Mason's understanding of our systems, standards, and culture allows him to contribute immediately while helping maintain stability in a physically demanding position group.

Off the pitch, Mason has embraced life in Seattle and continues to be an engaged, committed member of our squad.

Re-signing Mason Pedersen provides continuity, experience, and professionalism within our forward pack as we build toward the season ahead.







