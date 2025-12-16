Hounds Confirm Player Loan

CHICAGO, Il. - The Chicago Hounds confirmed Monday a transaction made before the 2026 Major League Rugby season.

The team loaned 2025 first round draft pick Elias Garza to Carolina Anthem. The loan period is for the duration of the 2026 season. Garza was selected with the sixth overall pick in the 2025 Major League Rugby draft after a standout career at Life University. The loosehead prop appeared for the Hounds' Fall Performance Squad earlier this year after touring with the USA Under-23 team.

"Elias has been a fantastic addition to the fall performance squad this offseason and we have seen a great deal of growth in his play as he takes this next step in his promising career," stated Hounds General Manager Will Magie, "At this stage we feel the most important thing for his development is game time and he has a better opportunity to achieve that with Anthem this upcoming season."

"This is a process and a relationship we have built with Anthem over the last two years with the likes of Dan Hanson and Alex Hernandez gaining valuable time at the MLR level," Magie continued. "We know he will be looked after by Mark Carney and the Anthem coaching staff and we are excited about bringing him back to Dawg Town in 2027."







