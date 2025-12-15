Seattle Seawolves Launch New Ticketing Platform with Envorso Sport

We're excited to introduce a new ticketing platform built in partnership with Envorso Sport, designed to make buying Seawolves tickets easier, fairer, and more direct for our fans.

This launch marks an important step for our club. By bringing ticketing in-house, we're strengthening the connection between the Seawolves and the people who support us, while creating a better experience from the moment you buy a ticket to matchday at Starfire Stadium.

For years, most professional teams have relied on third-party ticketing systems. While functional, those platforms often come with higher fees, extra steps, and limited flexibility when issues arise. We knew there was a better way.

Working closely with Envorso Sport, we helped design and deliver a platform tailored specifically to the needs of our fans and our club. Together, we focused on simplicity, transparency, and long-term flexibility.

With this new platform, we are:

Reducing ticket fees, so more of your money goes toward matchday

Simplifying the buying process with a clearer, smoother checkout

Taking direct control of customer service for faster, more personal support

Building a foundation for future improvements and fan-first features

"Ticketing is one of the most important touchpoints we have with our fans," said Drew Dambreville, Seattle Seawolves. "Partnering with Envorso allows us to put fans first, lower unnecessary costs, and build something that truly fits how the Seawolves operate now and into the future."

Because the platform is owned and managed by the club, there's no middle layer when something goes wrong. That means quicker answers, faster solutions, and a more seamless experience overall.

Envorso Sport worked hand-in-hand with the Seawolves to bring this vision to life, from early planning through development and launch.

"Our goal with the Seawolves was to build a ticketing system that actually serves fans and the club, not the other way around," said Adrian, Envorso Sport. "This platform is just the starting point. We're excited about what's coming next as we continue to develop new features together."

This isn't about flashy technology. It's about doing right by the people who show up week after week to support this club.

We invite you to explore the new Seawolves ticketing platform today. You can purchase single-match tickets, manage your seats, and secure your 2026 Season Tickets all in one place.

