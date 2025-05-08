How to Watch: May 9 - 12

May 8, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR) News Release







Find information on how to watch every MLR match this weekend. For more match information and to buy tickets, head to the MLR Schedule. Stream all MLR matches in the US on ESPN+

Miami Sharks vs Nola Gold | Friday, may 9 at 7:00 PM ET

US TV: ESPN+

And Gulf Coast Sports Network and FanDuel Florida App

Sub-Saharan Africa: ESPN Africa 1 / ESPN Africa 2 and The Rugby Network

New Zealand: Sky Sports NZ and The Rugby Network

UK/Ireland: Premier Sports and The Rugby Network

Everywhere else: The Rugby Network

Following a 72-hour tape delay, the match will be available to stream for all viewers on The Rugby Network.

New England Free Jacks vs CHicago Hounds | saturday, may 10 at 4:00 PM ET

US TV: ESPN+

And NBC Sports Boston and FOX Chicago Plus

Sub-Saharan Africa: ESPN Africa 1 / ESPN Africa 2 and The Rugby Network

New Zealand: Sky Sports NZ

UK/Ireland: Premier Sports

Everywhere else: The Rugby Network

Following a 72-hour tape delay, the match will be available to stream for all viewers on The Rugby Network.

san deigo legions vs houston sabercats | Saturday, may 10 at 10:00 PM ET

US TV: ESPN2

Sub-Saharan Africa: ESPN Africa 1 / ESPN Africa 2 and The Rugby Network

New Zealand: Sky Sports

UK/Ireland: Premier Sports

Everywhere else: The Rugby Network

Following a 72-hour tape delay, the match will be available to stream for all viewers on The Rugby Network.

RFCLA vs Anthem rC | Saturday may 10 at 10:00 PM ET

US TV: ESPN+

And and FanDuel Network SOCAL and Fan Duel Charlotte

Sub-Saharan Africa: ESPN Africa 1 / ESPN Africa 2 and The Rugby Network

New Zealand: Sky Sports and The Rugby Network

UK/Ireland: Premier Sports and The Rugby Network

France: Sport en France in French on delay and The Rugby Network (In English)

Everywhere else: The Rugby Network

Following a 72-hour tape delay, the match will be available to stream for all viewers on The Rugby Network.

Utah warriors vs seattle seawolves | Monday, may 12 at 9:00 PM ET

US TV: ESPN+

And KJZZ and KZJO Fox 13+

Sub-Saharan Africa: ESPN Africa 1 / ESPN Africa 2 and The Rugby Network

New Zealand: Sky Sports

UK/Ireland: Premier Sports and The Rugby Network

Everywhere else: The Rugby Network

Following a 72-hour tape delay, the match will be available to stream for all viewers on The Rugby Network.

