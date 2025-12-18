Hounds Add Another Capped Eagle to Front Row Stable

Published on December 18, 2025 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

Chicago Hounds News Release







CHICAGO, Il. - The Chicago Hounds have agreed to terms with loosehead prop Jake Turnbull on a one-year deal, the team announced today.

Turnbull, 6-2 and 260 pounds, joins the Hounds after spending the previous two seasons with the Carolina Anthem. The eight-year Major League Rugby veteran brings more test level experience to the Chicago front row, which recently secured the contract extension of fellow loosehead prop Fakaosifolau Pifeleti.

The Australian native, who is American qualified, has been in MLR since the league's inaugural year. Turnbull played for the now-defunct Houston Sabercats for two seasons in 2018 and 2019 before signing with Old Glory DC ahead of the covid-shortened 2020 season. Prior to the 2021 campaign, the loosehead prop signed with the Austin Gilgronis, where he played for two years. After a one-year deal with the Seattle Seawolves in 2023, Turnbull signed with Carolina Anthem leading up to the 2024 season.

Overall, Turnbull has played in 97 games and made 50 starts across his eight years in the league. In over 4,247 minutes of game-time, the capped-Eagle scored ten tries for 52 points while carrying the ball 506 times for 1,911 meters (3.8 meters-per-carry). As a ball carrier, he is credited with three clean line breaks and 66 defenders beaten. On defense, Turnbull completed 691 of his 770 tackle attempts and generated 34 dominant tackles.

The loosehead prop qualifies for American domestic status through his mother. After impressive showings with the USA Selects side back in 2016, Turnbull worked his way up into the Eagles player pool. He made his international test debut against Romania in 2023. Since his debut, Turnbull has been featuring in the Eagles' wider player pool. He was included in the non-traveling reserves for the 2025 autumn test series.







Major League Rugby Stories from December 18, 2025

Hounds Add Another Capped Eagle to Front Row Stable - Chicago Hounds

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.