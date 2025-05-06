Hounds Beat Sharks in Gritty Week 12 Performance

May 6, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

The Chicago Hounds moved to 8-3 on the season with a gritty, come-from-behind win against the Miami Sharks on Sunday afternoon, 14-7. Hooker Dylan Fawsitt and forward Luke White scored tries while Chris Hilsenbeck added four points via two conversion kicks. The Hounds now turn their attention to their Eastern Conference rival, the New England Free Jacks, who they play in Week 13.

It was tough conditions at SeatGeek Stadium on Sunday afternoon: rainy and windy throughout the whole game. And it showed on the scoreboard. The teams traded blows for the opening half hour but no one was able to cross over for the first score of the day.

Despite breaking the line a few times, the Hounds' weren't able to convert those opportunities. But with halftime looming on the horizon, the Sharks made the first move.

The Hounds were called for a penalty in the 39th minute and immediately followed it up with another infraction. With the Sharks just meters away from the line, they were able to power it over for a try via hooker Kirby Myhill. Santiago Videla nailed the points-after-attempt, extending the Sharks' lead to 7-0 as the teams went into the sheds.

When the Hounds came back out in the second half, they still struggled to put together any cohesiveness on attack. But their dominance in the scrum came on full display, especially when reserve loosehead prop Zurabi Zhvania took the field in the 48th minute.

Just a few minutes later, the Hounds won a penalty and made their way down into Miami's territory. The Sharks were called for another scrum penalty in the 53rd minute. The Hounds tasted blood in the water and went in for the kill, opting for another scrum reset. The front row bullied the Sharks over the line, and reserve forward Luke White dove into the try zone from the back of the scrum for the Hounds' opening score. Hilsenbeck hit the conversion attempt, tying the game at 7.

Moments later, in the 63rd minute, the Sharks committed another full penalty. The Dawgs kicked it back down into the Miami red zone and got the Ugly Bus (the maul) going. Fawsitt connected with his favorite lineout target, lock James Scott, before the forwards got to work. In the end, the maul was just too strong and too clinical for the visitors. Fawsitt fell into the try zone, scoring his sixth try of the season and giving the Hounds the lead.

Over the next 15 minutes, the Sharks got close to the try line. But the Chicago defense was just too strong and was able to hold out for the pivotal eastern conference win.

Chicago now sits in second place in the Eastern Conference with 38 points. They have a chance to retake the top spot this weekend when they travel to the first-place New England Free Jacks, who currently have 40 table points.

Chicago Hounds: 14

Tries: Dylan Fawsitt, Luke White

Conversions: Chris Hilsenbeck (2/2)

Miami Sharks: 7

