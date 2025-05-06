Rugby 101: A Beginner's Guide to the Game

May 6, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

At the Seattle Seawolves, we're more than a Major League Rugby team, we're ambassadors of a sport built on grit, respect, and relentless effort. Whether you're new to rugby or just brushing up, this guide breaks down everything you need to know to watch (and understand) the action on the pitch. Let's dive into the game we live for.

The Origins

Rugby was born in 1823 when a student named William Webb Ellis at the Rugby School in England picked up a soccer ball and ran with it. That bold move sparked the creation of a new sport: rugby. As it crossed oceans, rugby evolved. In America, it gradually transformed into what we now know as American football.

But the roots are still alive, and we're proud to keep them growing in the Pacific Northwest.

How the Game Works

Rugby is a continuous, fast-paced sport, more like soccer than football in that way. The match only stops for penalties or when the ball (or player with the ball) goes out of bounds.

You can pass backward or sideways, but never forward. Want to move it forward? You'll need to kick it. The goal: cross the opponent's try line and ground the ball to score a TRY, worth five points.

From there, the kicker can attempt a conversion (worth two more points) by booting the ball through the uprights from where the try was scored.

Points can also come from:

A penalty kick: 3 points

A drop goal (kick during open play): 3 points

Playing with Respect

Rugby is built on discipline and mutual respect, between players, coaches, officials, and fans. You'll see physical contact, sure, but also sportsmanship that's central to how we play.

The Pitch

Rugby is played on one of the largest fields in professional sports:

100 meters long by 70 meters wide. It's big for a reason, it gives us space to run, kick, and create opportunities across all areas of the pitch.

Safety & Gear

No helmets. No pads like in football. But that doesn't mean players go in unprotected. Rugby is played with proper technique, and yes-some minimal gear.

Players often wear:

Mouthguards (required)

Scrum caps (optional)

Shoulder pads (light and within regulations)

Understanding Positions

A rugby squad has 15 players on the field, with 23 rostered for match day. Each jersey number corresponds to a specific position and role.

The Forwards (1-8)

These are your power players, handling scrums, lineouts, and the dirty work at the breakdown.

#1 & #3 - Props: Hold down the front row in the scrum. Push hard. Hit harder.

#2 - Hooker: Hooks the ball back in scrums and throws the ball in at lineouts.

#4 & #5 - Locks: Tall, strong, dominant in lineouts and scrums.

#6 & #7 - Flankers: Quick, aggressive, and always around the ball.

#8 - Number Eight: Controls the ball at the base of the scrum. A go-forward machine.

The Backs (9-15)

These are your decision-makers, speedsters, and strike runners.

#9 - Scrumhalf: The connector between forwards and backs. Quick hands, sharp mind.

#10 - Flyhalf: Our play-caller. Kicks, passes, and makes tactical decisions.

#11 & #14 - Wings: Lightning fast. Built to finish and make last-ditch tackles.

#12 & #13 - Centers: Physical and fast. They break tackles and shut down attacks.

#15 - Fullback: Last line of defense. Reads the field and delivers key counter-attacks.

What is Major League Rugby?

MLR is the top professional rugby league in North America, and we're proud to be one of its founding franchises. Since 2018, the Seawolves have been competing at the highest level, and bringing the heat from Starfire Stadium to fans around the country.

Ready to Watch Like a Pro?

Now that you've got the basics down, come out to Starfire and experience the roar of Seawolves rugby in person. Or tune in and follow the action from home. Either way, you're part of the pack now.

