Chicago Hounds Add Outside Back with Premiership Experience

April 30, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Chicago Hounds News Release







CHICAGO, Il. - The Chicago Hounds announced today they signed outside back James Stokes for the remainder of the 2025 Major League Rugby season. Stokes put pen to paper earlier this week, moments before Major League Rugby's transaction deadline.

The outside back can play a variety of positions, including center, wing, and fullback and will look to bolster the Hounds' depth as they make a push for their second consecutive playoff berth. Stokes spent the 2024 season with Rugby Los Angeles.

During his lone season in L.A., Stokes started 10 of his 11 appearances, registering just under 800 total minutes on the field. He scored one try during the campaign and carried the ball 78 times for 631 meters (8 meters-per-carry), beating 19 defenders and breaking the line twice. Prior to MLR, Stokes spent four seasons with the London Irish competing in the English Premiership.

He appeared in 61 games for London Irish across all competitions including the Premiership, Champions Cup, Premiership Rugby Cup, and the Challenge Cup. In the Premiership, he started 30 of his 48 appearances and scored seven tries. The veteran back enjoyed a successful campaign with the club during the 2022-2023 season, scoring three tries in 15 appearances, including eight starts.

