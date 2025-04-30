How to Watch: April 30 - May 4

April 30, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR) News Release







Find information on how to watch every MLR match this weekend. For more match information and to buy tickets, head to the MLR Schedule. Stream all MLR matches in the US on ESPN+ Utah Warriors vs San Diego Legion | Wednesday, april 30 at 9:00 PM ET

US TV: ESPN+

And KJZZ and JUSI

Sub-Saharan Africa: ESPN Africa 1 / ESPN Africa 2 and The Rugby Network

New Zealand: Sky Sports NZ

UK/Ireland: Premier Sports and The Rugby Network

Everywhere else: The Rugby Network

Following a 72-hour tape delay, the match will be available to stream for all viewers on The Rugby Network.

Seattle seawolves vs rfcla | Friday, may 2 at 10:30 PM ET

US TV: ESPN+

And KZJO FOX 13+ and FanDuel Network SOCAL

Sub-Saharan Africa: ESPN Africa 1 / ESPN Africa 2 and The Rugby Network

New Zealand: Sky Sports NZ and The Rugby Network

UK/Ireland: Premier Sports and The Rugby Network

Everywhere else: The Rugby Network

Following a 72-hour tape delay, the match will be available to stream for all viewers on The Rugby Network.

New England Free Jacks vs Houston Sabercats | Sunday, may 4 at 2:00 PM ET

US TV: ESPN+

And NBC Sports Boston and CW39

Sub-Saharan Africa: ESPN Africa 1 / ESPN Africa 2 and The Rugby Network

New Zealand: Sky Sports and The Rugby Network

UK/Ireland: Premier Sports

Everywhere else: The Rugby Network

Following a 72-hour tape delay, the match will be available to stream for all viewers on The Rugby Network.

Chicago Hounds vs miami sharks | Sunday, may 4 at 4:00 PM ET

US TV: ESPN+

And FOX Chicago Plus and FanDuel Florida App

Sub-Saharan Africa: ESPN Africa 1 / ESPN Africa 2 and The Rugby Network

New Zealand: Sky Sports and The Rugby Network

UK/Ireland: Premier Sports

France: Sport en France in French on delay and The Rugby Network (In English)

Everywhere else: The Rugby Network

Following a 72-hour tape delay, the match will be available to stream for all viewers on The Rugby Network.

San Diego legion vs nola gold | Sunday, may 4 at 5:00 PM ET

US TV: ESPN+

And KUSI and Gulf Coast Sports Network

Sub-Saharan Africa: ESPN Africa 1 / ESPN Africa 2 and The Rugby Network

New Zealand: Sky Sports and The Rugby Network

UK/Ireland: Premier Sports and The Rugby Network

Everywhere else: The Rugby Network

Following a 72-hour tape delay, the match will be available to stream for all viewers on The Rugby Network. Old Glory DC vs Utah Warriors | SUNDAY, May 4 at 6:00 PM ET

US TV: ESPN+

And Monumental Sports Network and KJZZ

Sub-Saharan Africa: ESPN Africa 1 / ESPN Africa 2 and The Rugby Network

New Zealand: Sky Sports and The Rugby Network

UK/Ireland: Premier Sports and The Rugby Network

Everywhere else: The Rugby Network

Following a 72-hour tape delay, the match will be available to stream for all viewers on The Rugby Network.

