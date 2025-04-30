How to Watch: April 30 - May 4
April 30, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR) News Release
Find information on how to watch every MLR match this weekend. For more match information and to buy tickets, head to the MLR Schedule. Stream all MLR matches in the US on ESPN+ Utah Warriors vs San Diego Legion | Wednesday, april 30 at 9:00 PM ET
US TV: ESPN+
And KJZZ and JUSI
Sub-Saharan Africa: ESPN Africa 1 / ESPN Africa 2 and The Rugby Network
New Zealand: Sky Sports NZ
UK/Ireland: Premier Sports and The Rugby Network
Everywhere else: The Rugby Network
Following a 72-hour tape delay, the match will be available to stream for all viewers on The Rugby Network.
Seattle seawolves vs rfcla | Friday, may 2 at 10:30 PM ET
US TV: ESPN+
And KZJO FOX 13+ and FanDuel Network SOCAL
Sub-Saharan Africa: ESPN Africa 1 / ESPN Africa 2 and The Rugby Network
New Zealand: Sky Sports NZ and The Rugby Network
UK/Ireland: Premier Sports and The Rugby Network
Everywhere else: The Rugby Network
Following a 72-hour tape delay, the match will be available to stream for all viewers on The Rugby Network.
New England Free Jacks vs Houston Sabercats | Sunday, may 4 at 2:00 PM ET
US TV: ESPN+
And NBC Sports Boston and CW39
Sub-Saharan Africa: ESPN Africa 1 / ESPN Africa 2 and The Rugby Network
New Zealand: Sky Sports and The Rugby Network
UK/Ireland: Premier Sports
Everywhere else: The Rugby Network
Following a 72-hour tape delay, the match will be available to stream for all viewers on The Rugby Network.
Chicago Hounds vs miami sharks | Sunday, may 4 at 4:00 PM ET
US TV: ESPN+
And FOX Chicago Plus and FanDuel Florida App
Sub-Saharan Africa: ESPN Africa 1 / ESPN Africa 2 and The Rugby Network
New Zealand: Sky Sports and The Rugby Network
UK/Ireland: Premier Sports
France: Sport en France in French on delay and The Rugby Network (In English)
Everywhere else: The Rugby Network
Following a 72-hour tape delay, the match will be available to stream for all viewers on The Rugby Network.
San Diego legion vs nola gold | Sunday, may 4 at 5:00 PM ET
US TV: ESPN+
And KUSI and Gulf Coast Sports Network
Sub-Saharan Africa: ESPN Africa 1 / ESPN Africa 2 and The Rugby Network
New Zealand: Sky Sports and The Rugby Network
UK/Ireland: Premier Sports and The Rugby Network
Everywhere else: The Rugby Network
Following a 72-hour tape delay, the match will be available to stream for all viewers on The Rugby Network. Old Glory DC vs Utah Warriors | SUNDAY, May 4 at 6:00 PM ET
US TV: ESPN+
And Monumental Sports Network and KJZZ
Sub-Saharan Africa: ESPN Africa 1 / ESPN Africa 2 and The Rugby Network
New Zealand: Sky Sports and The Rugby Network
UK/Ireland: Premier Sports and The Rugby Network
Everywhere else: The Rugby Network
Following a 72-hour tape delay, the match will be available to stream for all viewers on The Rugby Network.
