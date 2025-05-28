Hounds Clinch Playoff Berth with Win over Anthem

May 28, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Chicago Hounds News Release







The Chicago Hounds beat the Carolina Anthem 33-19 on Saturday night in Week 15 of the 2025 Major League Rugby season. Flyhalf Chris Hilsenbeck led all scorers for Chicago with eight points via four successful conversion attempts.

Hooker Dylan Fawsitt, flanker Mac Jones, centers Noah Flesch and Bryce Campbell, along with wing Julian Dominguez, all scored in the winning efforts.

Carolina got on the board first via fullback Mitch Wilson. After the Hounds exited their 22, Anthem had a lineout throw. They sent the ball out wide after a few phases with the forwards and the MLR veteran dotted it down for the home-side. The kick was no good.

The Hounds found themselves close to the try line just a few minutes later, however. Wing Noah Brown did well to break the initial gain line and scrumhalf Jason Higgins followed that up with a strong carry from the base of the ruck. Higgins' carry created space around the ensuing breakdown, allowing center Bryce Campbell to dive over a few inches for his first try of the season. The conversion attempt by Chris Hilsenbeck was successful and the Hounds took the lead, 7-5.

Anthem were called for a penalty in the 17th minute and the Hounds elected to kick for the corner. They won the lineout but Carolina committed another penalty. Rest assured, Chicago kicked for touch once more. The Hounds won the lineout and the maul got to work, with hooker Dylan Fawsitt touching down eighth try of the season and 63rd of his career. Hilsenbeck connected on the point-afters-attempt once again, making the score 14-5 after nearly 20 minutes.

As the clock drew closer to the half-hour mark, Carolina had the ball just inside the Chicago half. The Hounds' defense was unrelenting and after a few phases of nothing on attack, Anthem kicked the ball away. Noah Brown kept the ball in play, tapping it inside to fullback Tim Swiel. The veteran playmaker made a few Carolina defenders miss while racing up the sideline. He connected with a trailing Noah Flesch, center, who raced the remaining thirty meters for his first career MLR try. Hilsenbeck nailed the kick once more, giving Chicago a commanding 21-5 lead.

The Hounds scored their fourth try of the night at the stroke of half time after a beautiful passage of play. Scrumhalf Jason Higgins went to the right side of the field off the base of a scrum, connecting with Hilsenbeck. The flyhalf passed to Fawsitt, connecting with prop Charlie Abel on a well-timed offload. Abel hit Mac Jones with another beautiful offload and the flanker raced into the try zone for his ninth try of the season. Hilsenbeck was perfect from the tee on the day, thus nailing this kick as well.

The Dawgs went into the sheds up big, 28-5.

Things got interesting in the second half after Carolina scored a pair of unanswered tries, bringing the score line 28-19. But reserve wing Julian Dominguez iced the game for Chicago, scoring his first try of the season to extend the lead, 33-19. Reserve back Adriaan Carelse couldn't connect on the conversion attempt.

It was a good result for Chicago, clinching a 2025 playoff berth after an up-and-down few weeks. Rookie wing Peyton Wall had an impressive game yet again, running for a single-game franchise record 142 meters. The Hounds now turn their attention to the NOLA Gold, who they welcome to SeatGeek Stadium on Saturday at 6pm.







