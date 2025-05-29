Hounds Ready for Gold in Week 16

May 29, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Chicago Hounds News Release







CHICAGO, Il. - The Hounds' named the roster for their Week 16 game against the New Orleans Gold. Head Coach Chris Latham only elected for two changes in the starting lineup from a week ago: versatile forward Mason Flesch and center Oliver Devoto both enter the lineup after sitting out last weekend against Carolina.

The game kicks off on Saturday evening from SeatGeek Stadium as part of the 2025 Dawg Town Block Party, first introduced in the inaugural 2023 season. Fans can purchase tickets for the 2025 Block Party here.

The Forwards

The first-choice front row trio of Fakaosifolau Pifeleti, Dylan Fawsitt, and Charlie Abel are set for their fifth consecutive game working together as starters. The reserve bench features a nice blend of youth and experience with Janus Venter, Liam Fletcher, and Ignacio Peculo all retaining their places on the bench.

The rest of the forward pack should feel familiar to Chicago fans and it very well might be the Hounds' first-choice option. In the second row, James Scott and Hamish Bain pack down together for the second straight game. The back-row trio of Mason Flesch, Mac Jones, and Lucas Rumball has been excellent all season long and that looks to continue on Saturday night. Versatile forwards Luke White and Matt Oworu will seek to make late-game impacts from the bench.

The Backs

Jason Higgins and Chris Hilsenbeck reprise their roles in the halfbacks for Saturday evening after another strong showing against Anthem. Michael Baska, a versatile back that can play both scrumhalf and wing, keeps his spot on the bench in the No. 21 jersey. Another versatile back that retained his spot amongst the reserves is playmaker Adriaan Carelse, who can line up at both flyhalf and fullback.

Oliver Devoto returns to the lineup after being rested against Carolina in Week 15. The Premiership veteran has 12 appearances to his name thus far this season, carrying the ball 157 times for 371 meters while scoring a pair of tries. He'll work with trusted partner Bryce Campbell, outside center, in the midfield. Reserve back Noah Flesch, who started a week ago, will wear the No. 23 jersey on Saturday.

Out wide, the Hounds are rolling with a pair of Indiana Hoosiers in left wing Peyton Wall and right wing Noah Brown. Despite just playing four games this year, Wall has firmly entrenched himself in the 2025 Rookie of the Year hunt. He has 28 carries for 320 meters (11.4 MPC) while beating 22 defenders and breaking the line eight times. Last week against Carolina, the rookie broke two single-game franchise records: most meters gained (142) and most clean line breaks (5). The Hounds will be relying on the experience of Tim Swiel at fullback, making his fourth consecutive start at the position.

The Hounds last faced off against the Gold in week seven down at the Gold Mine. Chicago walked away with a narrow victory, 20-18. The Gold have struggled this season, amassing a 4-10 record, but still have a narrow shot at making the playoffs. However, they are just 1-6 when playing away from New Orleans this season.

Chicago Hounds Week 16 Roster: vs NOLA Gold

No. Player. MLR Caps

1. Fakaosifolau Pifeleti 84

2. Dylan Fawsitt 110

3. Charlie Abel 72

4. James Scott 30

5. Hamish Bain 11

6. Mason Flesch 54

7. Mac Jones 68

8. Lucas Rumball © 78

9. Jason Higgins 55

10. Chris Hilsenbeck 15

11. Peyton Wall 4

12. Ollie Devoto 12

13. Bryce Campbell 80

14. Noah Brown 26

15. Tim Swiel 9

16. Janus Venter 14

17. Liam Fletcher 9

18. Ignacio Peculo 27

19. Luke White 94

20. Matt Oworu 9

21. Michael Baska 66

22. Adriaan Carelse 65

23. Noah Flesch 10







Major League Rugby Stories from May 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.