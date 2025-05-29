Jordan Trainor Back to Lead Utah as Captain in Playoff Push v Anthem

May 29, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Utah Warriors News Release







The Utah Warriors (9-5) secured a much-needed win last week versus the NOLA Gold and will look to parlay that momentum gained when taking on winless Anthem RC this Friday at Zions Bank Stadium. With just two games remaining in the regular season, the focus is on gaining prime positioning for the playoffs with the hope of fielding a relatively healthy team.

One player returning this week after serving a mandatory one game suspension for acquiring three yellow cards is Jordan Trainor, who has played a big role in the Warriors' success this season. Operating from the No. 15 position, the New Zealander has proved potent on the field and essential off of it as a team leader.

"He's really been outstanding for us," said Warriors Coach Greg Cooper. "Along with being a great player for us, he's also an outstanding leader. He's been essential for us with Gavin (Thornbury) being out."

Thornbury has missed several weeks due to injury, causing Trainor to step up as team captain in his absence. Trainor was selected as vice captain prior to the season, and has taken note of how Thornbury has effectively led, making his transition to primary captain relatively seamless.

"It's helped me grow as a player and I've really embraced it," Trainor said. "Having Gavin here and learning from him and how he goes about things has helped a lot. It's been a good growth experience."

Trainor is a very experienced player who has played professionally in both New Zealand and in the Major League Rugby competition. He played last season for Northland in the New Zealand before being contacted with an opportunity to return to the United States having played previously for both the NOLA Gold and Los Angeles.

The initial contact was made by Utah Assistant Coach Robbie Abel, who is well known in New Zealand during his standout playing days.

"I knew Robbie after playing with him, and it just sort of went on from there," Trainor said. "I didn't know much about Coach Cooper, but the boys really spoke highly of him."

Cooper was all for the addition of Trainor as a necessary replacement for Caleb Makene, whose contract wasn't renewed after the 2024 season.

"I've always really admired his game," Cooper said. "His style of game was the type we were looking for. He's very good under the highball and he's very deliberate in his ball carry. Plus his kicking game has become a lot stronger and he's a great organizer."

Trainor has enjoyed his short time in Utah, and is excited to be part of Utah's improved product on the field along with the growth of rugby as a sport.

"Rugby isn't the number one sport here like it is in New Zealand, obviously, but it's exciting to be part of the game's growth in the states," Trainor said. "I feel like there's a lot of momentum, especially here in Utah. The fans here are great and I really think there's going to be a lot of growth in the sport."

As for what's immediately ahead of Trainor and the Warriors, it's all about regaining the form they showed early in the year as they work to peak in time for the coming postseason.

"I think it's about getting back to what we do best," Trainor said. "It's about getting back to the basics, focusing on getting the most out of training days and making sure we're as prepared as possible for every match."







The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.