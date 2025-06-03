Playoffs Clinched: #1 in the West, #1 in MLR

June 3, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

For the first time since 2021- and only the third time in club history- your Utah Warriors are headed to the MLR Playoffs! This team has battled through one of the league's toughest schedules, and now we're rising to the top when it matters most.

Friday's win over Anthem RC locked us in.

The #1 spot in the West is ours (for now)- but we're not done yet. Let's bring the playoffs home to Zions Bank Stadium, and it comes down to our final home game of the regular season on Saturday.

In front of a roaring home crowd on Friday night, the Warriors delivered a complete 80-minute performance- securing a 31-10 win over Anthem RC to become the first team in the West to clinch a playoff berth.

Highlights included:

- Joey Mano opening the scoring on the celebration night of his 50th cap

- A dominant first half surge featuring tries from Dylan Nel and BYU Rookie Cole Semu

- Strong second-half finishes from Tonga Kofe and Nic Benn

- A full-squad effort from whistle to whistle

Coach Greg Cooper praised the team's grit, unity, and growth after a hard-fought season:

"They've worked hard for each other... It's nice to be in this position."

We are battling to earn the right to host a home playoff match at Zions Bank Stadium on June 14. That means one of the most electric nights in Utah rugby history- and you'll want to be there.

Here's how ticket access will roll out:

1. Season Ticket Holders - You'll get to secure your seats first

2. Waitlist Signups - Early access to an exclusive presale, you'll need to sign up to get the code

3. General Public (if any remain)

One More Battle for the Fortress

Everything comes down to this.

We take on RFC Los Angeles this Saturday, June 7 at 7 PM MT in our final regular season game. A win = home playoff. A loss? We hit the road.

We need the loudest, proudest crowd of the season to turn Zions Bank Stadium into a fortress. It's Fan Appreciation Night, so let's paint the stadium red and black PLUS - send the season out with a bang with post game fireworks show!

