NOLA Gold Battles Early, But Falls to Chicago Hounds 38-17 on the Road

June 3, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

NOLA Gold News Release







In a physical contest marked by fast starts and relentless pressure, NOLA Gold struck early but couldn't keep pace with the surging Chicago Hounds, falling 38-17 in a hard-fought away matchup. Despite the loss, NOLA showcased its scoring ability with three tries and moments of bright attacking play.

NOLA Gold opened the scoring with flair, as veteran center JP du Plessis broke the line and dotted down for the game's first try. Luke Carty added the extras to give the visitors a 7-0 lead and early momentum. The Gold held strong for much of the first half, but Chicago found a rhythm late and responded with two tries to flip the scoreline heading into the break.

Chicago maintained control coming out of halftime, adding two more tries to build a 26-7 lead. NOLA showed signs of life midway through the second half, with Moni Tongauiha powering over the line to cut into the deficit at 26-12.

The Hounds answered swiftly with another try, extending their lead to 31-12. Damian Stevens reignited NOLA's spark with a late try, bringing the score to 31-17 and giving the Gold a final push with just 10 minutes remaining. But Chicago sealed the result with a final try before the 80-minute mark, closing the night at 38-17.

While the final scoreline favored the hosts, NOLA Gold showed moments of attacking cohesion and individual brilliance. The team continues to build chemistry and will look to convert their strong starts into full-match execution as they head into their last match of the season.

Fans can circle June 7th on their calendars as the Gold returns home to take on the New England Free Jacks at 6:00 PM CT.

Tickets for the game, including season tickets and individual match-day tickets, are available now. Fans can purchase tickets by calling 504-507-8429 (504-50-RUGBY) or visiting nolagoldrugby.com. Matchday tickets start at just $25.







Major League Rugby Stories from June 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.