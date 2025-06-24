Ruben de Haas Named to USA Eagles' 2025 Summer International Squad
June 24, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)
NOLA Gold News Release
Congratulations to our world-class scrum-half Ruben de Haas on earning his spot in the USA Eagles' final summer squad!
Ruben is primed for a massive month of July, as the Eagles host a three-match home series: facing Belgium on July 5 and Spain on July 12 in Charlotte, followed by a huge double-header versus England at Audi Field on July 19 in Washington, D.C.
This summer's fixtures set the stage for the Pacific Nations Cup and ramp up the road to Rugby World Cup 2027 qualification. We can't wait to see Ruben bring his speed, vision, and elite game-management to the pitch in red, white, and blue!
