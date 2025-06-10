NOLA Gold Pushes Free Jacks to the Limit in Narrow Defeat

June 10, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

NOLA Gold vs. the New England Free Jacks

New Orleans, LA - The Gold struck early in a hard-fought match against the New England Free Jacks on Saturday evening, but a quick response from the Free Jacks saw the visitors take control before halftime and maintain their lead through the remainder of the match.

NOLA Gold wasted no time energizing the home crowd, as Cooper Coates found the try zone within the opening two minutes, latching onto a perfectly placed kick over the top from Luke Campbell to give NOLA Gold an early lead. The fast break and finish gave the Gold an early 5-0 edge, setting a high tempo for the match.

However, the Free Jacks rallied quickly, and New England responded with two unanswered tries before the halftime whistle. The 14-5 lead going into the break gave the Free Jacks the cushion they needed to dictate the pace in the second half.

Following the half, the Free Jacks' momentum continued, scoring right after the break to extend their lead to 21-5. Cooper Coates breathed life back into the squad, finishing off a brilliant attacking sequence brought on by an assist from Aidan King to bring NOLA Gold back within striking distance at 21-12. Then, with just three minutes remaining, Abe Turpin powered over the try line off the back of a strong maul, cutting the Free Jacks' lead to 21-17 and igniting hopes of a late comeback for NOLA Gold.

Although NOLA Gold gave a strong push in the final 20 minutes, with determined attacking phases and two well-earned tries, they ultimately ran out of time to complete the comeback, with the match ending in a hard-fought 21-17 defeat.

NOLA Gold extends a heartfelt thank you to our fans for their unwavering support throughout the season. Your energy, passion, and pride fuel everything we do-and we're excited for what lies ahead as we continue to grow together.

