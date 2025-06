First XV: WK 17: 2025

June 10, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR) News Release







Loosehead Prop, Ezekiel LindenMuth - Houston SaberCats

Eight Carries Made

12 Ruck Arrivals

Five Tackles Made

Hooker, Jackson Zabierek - Chicago Hounds

Two Tries Scored

Nine Tackles Made

Six Carries Made

Tighthead Prop, Darcy breen - San Diego legion

12 Tackles Made

11 Carries Made

Eight Ruck Arrivals

Left Lock, James Scott - Chicago Hounds

26 Ruck Arrivals

Eleven Tackles Made

Five Lineout Takes

Right Lock, Frank Lochore - Utah Warriors

15 Tackles Made

17 Meters Made

Eight Lineout Takes

Blindside Flanker, Emmanuel ALbert - Houston SaberCats

One Try Scored

23 Tackles Made

45 Meters Made

Openside Flanker, Christian Poidevin - San Diego Legion

19 Tackles Ma

24 Meters Made

Two Jackals Won

No 8., Bradley Wilkin - San Diego Legion

Three Tries Scored

64 Meters Made

25 Tackles Made

Scrum-half, Oscar Lennon - New England Free Jacks

11 Points Scored

75 Meters Made

172 Kicking Meters

Fly-half, Rodney Iona - Seattle Seawolves

Ten Points Scored

44 Meters Made

Six Tackles Made

Left Wing, Jade Stighling - Seattle Seawolves

Two Tries Scored

229Meters Made

Nine Ruck Arrivals

Inside Center, Ollie Devoto - Chicago Hounds

328 Kicking Meters

Nine Tackles Made

15 Meters Made

Outside Center, Wayne van der Bank - New England Free Jacks

78 Meters Made

Seven Tackles Made

36 Kick Meters

Right Wing, Drake Davis - Houston SaberCats

One Try Scored

125 Meters Made

Five Tackles Made

Fullback, Duncan Matthews - Seattle Seawolves

Two Tries Scored

191 Kicking Meters

171 Meters Made







